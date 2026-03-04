ಬುಧವಾರ, 4 ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 2026
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homenewsindia news

ಹಿರಿಯ ಪತ್ರಕರ್ತ, ಪದ್ಮಭೂಷಣ ಪುರಸ್ಕೃತ ಎಚ್‌.ಕೆ ದುವಾ ನಿಧನ

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಾರ್ತೆ
​ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಾರ್ತೆ
Published : 4 ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 2026, 11:41 IST
Last Updated : 4 ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 2026, 11:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ
Comments
journalistPadma Bhushan

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT