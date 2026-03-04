ಹಿರಿಯ ಪತ್ರಕರ್ತ, ಪದ್ಮಭೂಷಣ ಪುರಸ್ಕೃತ ಎಚ್‌.ಕೆ ದುವಾ ನಿಧನ

My deepest condolences on the passing of H. K. Dua, a distinguished journalist, diplomat, and Padma Bhushan recipient whose commitment to truth, editorial independence, and public service enriched public discourse.
