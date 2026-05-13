ತಮಿಳುನಾಡು ವಿಧಾನಸಭೆ: 144 ಶಾಸಕರ ಬೆಂಬಲದೊಂದಿಗೆ ವಿಶ್ವಾಸಮತ ಗೆದ್ದ ಸಿಎಂ ವಿಜಯ್

ವಿಜಯ್
(ಪಿಟಿಐ ಚಿತ್ರ)
VIDEO | Tamil Nadu Assembly floor test: Speaker JCD Prabhakar begins trust vote counting for TVK-led Government.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 13, 2026
(Source: Third Party)
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/meqWGCstQe
VIDEO | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: CM C Joseph Vijay initiates trust vote, thanks MLAs, assures his government will always be secular.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 13, 2026
Source: Third Party
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/FJHbNWsrwO
TVK govt wins Floor Test in Tamil Nadu Assembly with majority of 144 MLAs voting in favour pic.twitter.com/bQU8aEblaa— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2026
VIDEO | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: "AIADMK MLAs who contested under NDA are now supporting TVK," says LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin during the floor test of the new TVK government, as DMK stages walkout from assembly.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 13, 2026
Source: Third Party
(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/DuaUs4r7F6
Tamil Nadu Floor Test | In the Legislative Assembly, AIADMK MLA Edappadi K. Palaniswami says, "We will vote against the TVK government."— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2026
(Photo source: TN Assembly) pic.twitter.com/sNJgsmvODq
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.