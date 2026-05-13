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ತಮಿಳುನಾಡು ವಿಧಾನಸಭೆ: 144 ಶಾಸಕರ ಬೆಂಬಲದೊಂದಿಗೆ ವಿಶ್ವಾಸಮತ ಗೆದ್ದ ಸಿಎಂ ವಿಜಯ್

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ಪಿಟಿಐ
Published : 13 ಮೇ 2026, 5:57 IST
Last Updated : 13 ಮೇ 2026, 6:46 IST
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ಸಂಕ್ಷಿಪ್ತ ಮಾಹಿತಿ – ಪೂರ್ಣ ವಿವರಣೆಗೆ ಕ್ಲಿಕ್ ಮಾಡಿ
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಮುಖ್ಯಾಂಶಗಳ ಸಂಕ್ಷಿಪ್ತ ಸಾರಾಂಶ

ತಮಿಳುನಾಡು ವಿಧಾನಸಭೆ: 144 ಶಾಸಕರ ಬೆಂಬಲದೊಂದಿಗೆ ವಿಶ್ವಾಸಮತ ಗೆದ್ದ ಸಿಎಂ ವಿಜಯ್

ಒಂದು ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ
ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಸಿ. ಜೋಸೆಫ್ ವಿಜಯ್‌ ನೇತೃತ್ವದ ತಮಿಳಗ ವೆಟ್ರಿ ಕಳಗಂ (ಟಿವಿಕೆ) ಸರ್ಕಾರವು ತಮಿಳುನಾಡು ವಿಧಾನಸಭೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಬುಧವಾರ ವಿಶ್ವಾಸಮತ ಸಾಬೀತು ಮಾಡಿತು.
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಸಂಗತಿಗಳು
ಟಿವಿಕೆ ಸರ್ಕಾರಕ್ಕೆ 144 ಶಾಸಕರ ಬೆಂಬಲ
234 ಸದಸ್ಯ ಬಲದ ತಮಿಳುನಾಡು ವಿಧಾನಸಭೆಯಲ್ಲಿ 144 ಶಾಸಕರ ಬೆಂಬಲದೊಂದಿಗೆ ಸಿಎಂ ವಿಜಯ್ ನೇತೃತ್ವದ ಟಿವಿಕೆ ಸರ್ಕಾರವು ವಿಶ್ವಾಸವನ್ನು ಗೆದ್ದಿದೆ. 
ಸಮ್ಮಿಶ್ರ ಸರ್ಕಾರ
ಟಿವಿಕೆಗೆ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್, ಸಿಪಿಐ, ಸಿಪಿಐ (ಎಂ), ವಿಸಿಕೆ ಮತ್ತು ಐಯುಎಂಎಲ್ ಪಕ್ಷಗಳ ಜೊತೆಗೆ ಎಐಎಡಿಎಂಕೆಯ ಒಂದು ಬಣದ ಬಂಡಾಯ ಶಾಸಕರು ಸಾಥ್ ನೀಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಅಂಕಿಅಂಶಗಳು
234
ಒಟ್ಟು ವಿಧಾನಸಭೆ ಸದಸ್ಯ ಬಲ
118
ಬಹುಮತಕ್ಕೆ ಅಗತ್ಯವಿರುವ ಸಂಖ್ಯೆ
144
ಸರ್ಕಾರಕ್ಕೆ ದೊರೆತ ಬೆಂಬಲ
22
ಸರ್ಕಾರದ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಚಲಾವಣೆಯಾದ ಮತಗಳು
ಎಐ ಬಳಸಿ ಸಂಸ್ಕರಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಪಿವಿ ಡಿಜಿಟಲ್ ತಂಡ ಪರಿಶೀಲಿಸಿದೆ
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