ವಿಜಯ್ 'ಸೂಪರ್ ಹಿಟ್'; ಸೂಪರ್ ಸ್ಟಾರ್ ರಜನಿ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಸಿನಿ ತಾರೆಯರ ಶುಭಾಶಯ

நடந்து முடிந்த தமிழக சட்டமன்றத் தேர்தலில் பெரும் வெற்றி பெற்ற தமிழக வெற்றிக் கழகத் தலைவர் திரு விஜய் அவர்களுக்கும், அவர் கட்சியினருக்கும் என்னுடைய வாழ்த்துகள். @TVKVijayHQ— Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) May 4, 2026
களத்துக்கு வந்து போட்டியிட்ட முதல் தேர்தலிலேயே தமிழ்நாட்டு மக்களின் பெரும் ஆதரவையும் அன்பையும் பெற்று ஆட்சியமைக்கவிருக்கும் திரு. விஜய் சார் அவர்களுக்கும் தமிழக வெற்றிக் கழகத்துக்கும் என் மனமார்ந்த வாழ்த்துகள்.— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) May 4, 2026
Hearty congratulations to @actorvijay Garu on a remarkable victory in the TN elections. Your vision and connect with the people have truly resonated.— Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) May 4, 2026
Wishing you great success in leading Tamil Nadu towards continued progress.@TVKVijayHQ
Congratulationssssss @actorvijay sirrrr!!— Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) May 4, 2026
💃🏻💃🏻
Extremely happy for you and excited to see you in this new era!❤️
All the very bestest to you sir! ❤️😁
தங்களுடைய முதல் தேர்தலிலேயே மக்களுடைய நம்பிக்கையைப் பெற்று பெருவெற்றி பெற்றிருக்கும் தமிழக வெற்றிக் கழகத்தின் தலைவர் திரு. விஜய் @TVKVijayHQ அவர்களுக்கும், அவரது கட்சியினருக்கும் என்னுடைய பாராட்டுகள். மக்கள் பணி சிறக்க என்னுடைய வாழ்த்துகள்.— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 4, 2026
Huge congrats to @actorvijay Anna on this generational win ! This is truly historic ! Clinching it in cinematic style. @TVKVijayHQ— Dulquer Salmaan (@dulQuer) May 4, 2026
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.