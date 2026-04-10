ಯಮುನಾ ನದಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮುಳುಗಿದ ಪ್ರವಾಸಿಗರ ದೋಣಿ: 10 ಮಂದಿ ಸಾವು, ಹಲವರು ನಾಪತ್ತೆ

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | A boat accident occured on the Yamuna River near Keshi Ghat in Mathura. According to the Police, 22 individuals have been rescued and shifted to hospitals, but investigation is underway to determine how many of them are safe. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/kwzlwF0Kkz
#WATCH | Mathura | SP Rural Suresh Chandra Rawat says, "A boat has sunk at the Yamuna river's stretch near Keshi Ghat... Thus far, twenty-two individuals have been rescued from the water. Those rescued were immediately transported to the hospital via ambulances and eight PRV… pic.twitter.com/CQix0bKlhh