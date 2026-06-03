ಬುಧವಾರ, 3 ಜೂನ್ 2026
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Live Updates: ದೇವೇಗೌಡರ ಆಶೀರ್ವಾದ ಪಡೆದ ಡಿ.ಕೆ. ಶಿವಕುಮಾರ್
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Published : 3 ಜೂನ್ 2026, 6:33 IST
Last Updated : 3 ಜೂನ್ 2026, 7:05 IST
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ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ
06:3303 Jun 2026

ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿಯಾಗಿ ಡಿ.ಕೆ. ಶಿವಕುಮಾರ್ ಹಾಗೂ 10ರಿಂದ 14 ಶಾಸಕರು ಸಚಿವರಾಗಿ ಇಂದು (ಜೂನ್‌ 3) ಪ್ರಮಾಣವಚನ ಸ್ವೀಕರಿಸಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

07:0503 Jun 2026

ದೇವೇಗೌಡರ ಆಶೀರ್ವಾದ ಪಡೆದ ಡಿಕೆಶಿ

07:0303 Jun 2026

ಬಿಗಿ ಭದ್ರತೆ

06:5803 Jun 2026

ಡಿಕೆ ನಿವಾಸದತ್ತ ಕಾಂಗ್ರಸ್‌ ನಾಯಕರ ದಂಡು

06:5703 Jun 2026

ಜನರತ್ತ ಕೈಬೀಸಿದ ಡಿಕೆಶಿ

#WATCH | Karnataka CM designate DK Shivakumar greets his supporters who have gathered outside his residence in Bengaluru. He will take the oath as the CM of Karnataka today evening.
06:5503 Jun 2026

ಶುಭ ಕೋರಿದ ಪರಂ

06:4703 Jun 2026

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿಗೆ ಬಂದ ಕೇರಳಂ ಗೃಹ ಸಚಿವ

06:4403 Jun 2026

ಯಡಿಯೂರಪ್ಪ ಆಶೀರ್ವಾದ ಪಡೆದ ಡಿ.ಕೆ. ಶಿವಕುಮಾರ್‌

06:3803 Jun 2026

ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳ ವರದಿ ಸುಳ್ಳು

06:3503 Jun 2026

ಸಂಜೆ 4.05ಕ್ಕೆ ಸಮಾರಂಭ

PoliticsDK ShivakumarCabinet
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