Live Updates: ದೇವೇಗೌಡರ ಆಶೀರ್ವಾದ ಪಡೆದ ಡಿ.ಕೆ. ಶಿವಕುಮಾರ್

#WATCH | Bengaluru | Arriving in the city to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka CM designate DK Shivakumar, Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala says, "DK Shivakumar is a capable leader. I have known him for the last 40 years. I feel he can give good governance to… pic.twitter.com/bHQORo5bxg