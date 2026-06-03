Live Updates: ದೇವೇಗೌಡರ ಆಶೀರ್ವಾದ ಪಡೆದ ಡಿ.ಕೆ. ಶಿವಕುಮಾರ್

ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿಯಾಗಿ ಡಿ.ಕೆ. ಶಿವಕುಮಾರ್ ಹಾಗೂ 10ರಿಂದ 14 ಶಾಸಕರು ಸಚಿವರಾಗಿ ಇಂದು (ಜೂನ್ 3) ಪ್ರಮಾಣವಚನ ಸ್ವೀಕರಿಸಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
07:0503 Jun 2026
ದೇವೇಗೌಡರ ಆಶೀರ್ವಾದ ಪಡೆದ ಡಿಕೆಶಿ
07:0303 Jun 2026
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VIDEO | Bengaluru, Karnataka: Bomb disposal, dog squad conduct thorough security check at private hotel as several dignitaries expected to arrive ahead of DK Shivakumar's swearing in later today.#BengaluruNews#DKShivakumar
#WATCH | Bengaluru | Arriving in the city to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka CM designate DK Shivakumar, Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala says, "DK Shivakumar is a capable leader. I have known him for the last 40 years. I feel he can give good governance to… pic.twitter.com/bHQORo5bxg
#WATCH | Bengaluru | After meeting BJP leader and former CM BS Yediyurappa, Karnataka CM designate DK Shivakumar says, "They have guided and worked for the state. All of us have to work together." pic.twitter.com/GqsVYZMhaj