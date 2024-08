ಪ್ರಶ್ನೆಯೊಂದರ ಪ್ಯಾರಾ ಇಂಗ್ಲಿಷ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಈ ರೀತಿ ಇದೆ: What delight is there like the revelation of books for the sudden impact of a master spirit, the sense of window flung wide open to the universe? It is the adventures of mind, the joy of which does not pass away, that give the adventure of life itself, beauty and frangrance.