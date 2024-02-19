‘ಕಾಯಕವೇ ಪೂಜೆ’ ಪದ್ಯದ ಪೂರ್ಣ ಪಾಠ

ಮಂಗಳೂರು: ಇಲ್ಲಿನ ಸೇಂಟ್ ಜೆರೋಸಾ ಶಾಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕವಿ ರವೀಂದ್ರನಾಥ ಟ್ಯಾಗೋರ್ ರಚಿಸಿರುವ ‘ವರ್ಕ್ ಈಸ್ ವರ್ಷಿಪ್’ ಪದ್ಯವನ್ನು ಕಲಿಸುವಾಗ ತರಗತಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಶಿಕ್ಷಕಿ ಪ್ರಭಾ ಅವರು ಹಿಂದೂ ಧರ್ಮವನ್ನು ನಿಂದಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಎಂದು ಶಾಲೆಯ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳ ಪೋಷಕರು ಆರೋಪಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಈ ಆರೋಪವನ್ನು ಶಿಕ್ಷಕಿ ಪ್ರಭಾ ಅವರು ಅಲ್ಲಗಳೆದಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಈ ಆರೋಪಗಳಿಗೆ ಕಾರಣವಾದ ಏಳನೇ ತರಗತಿಯ ಇಂಗ್ಲಿಷ್ ಪಠ್ಯಪುಸ್ತಕದಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಕವಿ ರವೀಂದ್ರನಾಥ ಟ್ಯಾಗೋರರು ಇಂಗ್ಲಿಷ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ರಚಿಸಿದ ‘ವರ್ಕ್ ಈಸ್ ವರ್ಷಿಪ್’ ಪಠ್ಯದ ಪೂರ್ಣ ಪಾಠ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ.
(ರಾಜ್ಯ ಪಠ್ಯಕ್ರಮದ 7ನೇ ತರಗತಿ ಪ್ರಥಮ ಭಾಷೆ ಇಂಗ್ಲಿಷ್ ಪಠ್ಯ)
Work is Worship
(In this poem, the the poet speaks admonishingly to an
idler and tells him that God does not like idle form of
worship. What really pleases God is hard works)
Leave this chanting and singing
and telling of beads!
Whom dost thou worship in this
lonely dark corner of a temple
with doors all shut?
Open thine eyes and see thy God is not
before thee!
He is there where the tiller is tilling the
hard ground
and where the path-maker is breaking stones.
He is with them in sun and in shower,
and his garment is covered with dust.
Put off thy holy mantle and even like him
come down on the dusty soil!
Deliverance? Where is this deliverance to be found?
Our master himself has joyfully
taken upon him the bonds of creation;
he is bound with us all for ever.
Come out of thy meditation and leave aside thy
flowers and incense!
What harm is there if thy clothes become
tattered and stained?
Meet him and stand by him in toil and
in sweat of thy brow.
-Rabindranath Tagore
