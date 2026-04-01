ಬುಧವಾರ, 1 ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ 2026
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Braeking News: ಸರ್ಕಾರದಲ್ಲಿ ಮಹತ್ವದ ಬದಲಾವಣೆ

್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
Published : 1 ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ 2026, 0:30 IST
Last Updated : 1 ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ 2026, 0:30 IST
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ಸಾಕು ಕಣಪ್ಪಾ..! ಪಕ್ಷ ಅಧಿಕಾರಕ್ಕೆ ತರಲು ನೀನೂ ಕಷ್ಟಪಟ್ಟಿದಿಯಾ ಸಿಎಂ ಖುರ್ಚಿ ನಿನಗೇ ಬಿಟ್ಟುಕೊಡುತ್ತೀನಿನನಗೆ 2 ವರ್ಷ ಅಧಿಕಾರ ಬೇಡ ಸಾರ್... ಈಗ ಬೇರೆ ಯಾರಿಗಾದ್ರೂ ಕೊಡಿ, ನಾನು 2028ಕ್ಕೆ ಅಧಿಕಾರಕ್ಕೆ ತಂದು ಆಗ ಪೂರ್ಣಾವಧಿ ಸಿಎಂ ಆಗ್ತೀನಿ..!

ಸಾಕು ಕಣಪ್ಪಾ..! ಪಕ್ಷ ಅಧಿಕಾರಕ್ಕೆ ತರಲು ನೀನೂ ಕಷ್ಟಪಟ್ಟಿದಿಯಾ ಸಿಎಂ ಖುರ್ಚಿ ನಿನಗೇ ಬಿಟ್ಟುಕೊಡುತ್ತೀನಿ

ನನಗೆ 2 ವರ್ಷ ಅಧಿಕಾರ ಬೇಡ ಸಾರ್... ಈಗ ಬೇರೆ ಯಾರಿಗಾದ್ರೂ ಕೊಡಿ, ನಾನು 2028ಕ್ಕೆ ಅಧಿಕಾರಕ್ಕೆ ತಂದು ಆಗ ಪೂರ್ಣಾವಧಿ ಸಿಎಂ ಆಗ್ತೀನಿ..!

ಜಗತ್ತಿನ ಯಾವುದೇ ದೇಶದ ಮೇಲೂ ಯುದ್ಧ ಮಾಡಲ್ಲ...ನನಗೆ ನೊಬಲ್ ಶಾಂತಿ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ ಬೇಕು

ಜಗತ್ತಿನ ಯಾವುದೇ ದೇಶದ ಮೇಲೂ ಯುದ್ಧ ಮಾಡಲ್ಲ...ನನಗೆ ನೊಬಲ್ ಶಾಂತಿ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ ಬೇಕು

ಯುದ್ಧ ನಿಂತರೆ ಸಾಕಪ್ಪ...ಹಾರ್ಮೂಜ್ ಜಲಸಂಧಿ ಅಮೇರಿಕಾಗೆ ಬಿಟ್ಟು ಕೊಡ್ತೀನಿ

ಯುದ್ಧ ನಿಂತರೆ ಸಾಕಪ್ಪ...ಹಾರ್ಮೂಜ್ ಜಲಸಂಧಿ ಅಮೇರಿಕಾಗೆ ಬಿಟ್ಟು ಕೊಡ್ತೀನಿ

ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳ ಅಭಿಮಾನಕ್ಕೆ ನಾನು ಋಣಿ.. ಮತ್ತೆ RCB ಖರೀದಿಸುತ್ತೀನಿ

ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳ ಅಭಿಮಾನಕ್ಕೆ ನಾನು ಋಣಿ.. ಮತ್ತೆ RCB ಖರೀದಿಸುತ್ತೀನಿ

ಸರ್ಸೇ ಸರ್ಸೇ ಸಭ್ಯ ಸಾಹಿತ್ಯದ ಹಾಡು... Sensor ಮಂಡಳಿಯಿಂದ ಸಿಕ್ಕೇಬಿಡ್ತು U ಸರ್ಟಿಫಿಕೇಟ್

ಸರ್ಸೇ ಸರ್ಸೇ ಸಭ್ಯ ಸಾಹಿತ್ಯದ ಹಾಡು... Sensor ಮಂಡಳಿಯಿಂದ ಸಿಕ್ಕೇಬಿಡ್ತು U ಸರ್ಟಿಫಿಕೇಟ್

ಮತದಾರರು ಬಹುಮತ ಕೊಟ್ಟರೆ ನಾನೇ ಮುಂದಿನ ಸಿಎಂ, ಎಚ್‌ಡಿಡಿ, ಬಿವೈ

ಮತದಾರರು ಬಹುಮತ ಕೊಟ್ಟರೆ ನಾನೇ ಮುಂದಿನ ಸಿಎಂ, ಎಚ್‌ಡಿಡಿ, ಬಿವೈ

ನೆನಪಿಡಿ: ಇದು ಪ್ರಜಾವಣಿ ಡಿಜಿಟಲ್‌ನ ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ 1ರ ವಿಶೇಷ...

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ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

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