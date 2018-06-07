ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು: ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಸಾವಯವ ಕೃಷಿ ಉತ್ಪಾದಕರ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆ(ಕೋಫ್ಸ್‌)ಯಿಂದ ‘ನೈಸರ್ಗಿಕ ಮಾವು ಮೇಳ’ವನ್ನು ಮಾವಿನ ಹಂಗಾಮು ಮುಗಿಯುವವರೆಗೂ ಹಮ್ಮಿಕೊಳ್ಳಲಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಕೋಫ್ಸ್‌ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ಬಿ.ಎಂ.ವಿಶ್ವನಾಥ್‌ ಹೇಳಿದರು.

ಪತ್ರಿಕಾಗೊಷ್ಠಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮಾತನಾಡಿ, ‘ನೈಸರ್ಗಿಕ ಕೃಷಿ ಪದ್ಧತಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಬೆಳೆದ ಮಾವಿನ ಹಣ್ಣುಗಳನ್ನು ಮಧ್ಯವರ್ತಿಗಳ ಹಾವಳಿಯಿಲ್ಲದೆ ಕನಿಷ್ಠ ದರದಲ್ಲಿ ಮಾರಾಟ ಮಾಡಲಾಗುತ್ತದೆ. ಜೂ.8ರಿಂದ ಲಾಲ್‌ಬಾಗ್‌ನ ಡಾ.ಎಂ.ಎಚ್‌.ಮರಿಗೌಡ ಸ್ಮಾರಕದಲ್ಲಿ ಮಾರಾಟಕ್ಕೆ ಲಭ್ಯವಿರುತ್ತದೆ’ ಎಂದರು

