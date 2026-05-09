TN Governor’s office security watching Vijay enter the office for the nth time. Form the Govt man @TVKVijayHQ 🙏 pic.twitter.com/hCLZ4OFpi9— Chennai Updates (@UpdatesChennai) May 8, 2026
Vijay’s driver again starting the car to go meet the Governor pic.twitter.com/fgqHGpkrg9— CAPTA1N (@CAP_TA1N) May 8, 2026
Even if Vijay somehow manages to form the government now, this is exactly what his condition in that government will look like 😂👇 pic.twitter.com/9rhoAtHBO1— Amit Kumar Sindhi (@AMIT_GUJJU) May 8, 2026
Actor Vijay at Tamil Nadu Governor's office pic.twitter.com/OgzVu327Ns— Desi Bhayo (@desi_bhayo88) May 8, 2026
Daily Governor office ke chakkar lagane ke baad #CMVijay explaining how he became CM to Trisha. pic.twitter.com/dZdteZ7H0M— 4pennyonhorse (@4pennyonhorse) May 8, 2026
Thalapathy Vijay going to form govt. with 108 seats pic.twitter.com/RAUFQe0WrC— Rocket (@masoladosa) May 8, 2026
Me with my college professor, requesting that he re-evaluate my paper so I can pass the semester. pic.twitter.com/6hWC9Y0XZx— Kendrick (@Kendrickkumaaru) May 8, 2026
Vijay Thalapathy in Tamilnadu Politics 😭 pic.twitter.com/8oBWrRBTOw— Gagan🇮🇳 (@1no_aalsi_) May 8, 2026
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