ಇರಾನ್ ನಾಶವಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ, ಯುದ್ಧದಲ್ಲಿ ನಮಗೆ ಗೆಲುವು: ನೆತನ್ಯಾಹು

#WATCH | Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu says, "Americans are working very hard and we are trying to help them in every way that we can to open the Strait of Hormuz. And if they succeed, which I think they will, then oil prices will come down.
#WATCH | Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu says, "We are winning and Iran is being decimated. Iran's missile and drone arsenal is being massively degraded and will be destroyed... We destroyed missiles and a lot of nuclear infrastructure... Iran's air defences have been… pic.twitter.com/ykA6Zq5oPi