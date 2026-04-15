ಒಂದು ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ
ಹೊರ್ಮುಜ್ ಜಲಸಂಧಿಯನ್ನು ಮುಕ್ತವಾಗಿರಿಸಲು ಮತ್ತು ಇರಾನ್ಗೆ ಶಸ್ತ್ರಾಸ್ತ್ರ ಸರಬರಾಜು ತಡೆಯಲು ಅಮೆರಿಕ-ಚೀನಾ ನಡುವೆ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿರುವ ರಾಜತಾಂತ್ರಿಕ ಸಂಘರ್ಷ ಮತ್ತು ಟ್ರಂಪ್ ಅವರ ಹೇಳಿಕೆಗಳ ಕುರಿತಾದ ವರದಿ.
US President Donald Trump posts on Truth Social - "China is very happy that I am permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz. I am doing it for them, also - And the World. This situation will never happen again. They have agreed not to send weapons to Iran. President Xi will give me… pic.twitter.com/hMqpTWVhz2— ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2026
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.