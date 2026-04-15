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ಅಮೆರಿಕದಿಂದಲೇ ಹೊರ್ಮುಜ್ ಓಪನ್:ಜಿನ್‌ಪಿಂಗ್ ನನಗೆ ಅಪ್ಪುಗೆ ನೀಡ್ತಾರೆ ಎಂದ ಟ್ರಂಪ್

ಇರಾನ್‌ಗೆ ಶಸ್ತ್ರಾಸ್ತ್ರ ಮಾರಾಟ ಮಾಡದಿರಲು ಚೀನಾ ಒಪ್ಪಿಕೊಂಡಿದೆ...
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Published : 15 ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ 2026, 13:03 IST
Last Updated : 15 ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ 2026, 13:03 IST
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ಸಂಕ್ಷಿಪ್ತ ಮಾಹಿತಿ – ಪೂರ್ಣ ವಿವರಣೆಗೆ ಕ್ಲಿಕ್ ಮಾಡಿ
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಮುಖ್ಯಾಂಶಗಳ ಸಂಕ್ಷಿಪ್ತ ಸಾರಾಂಶ

ಅಮೆರಿಕದಿಂದಲೇ ಹೊರ್ಮುಜ್ ಓಪನ್:ಜಿನ್‌ಪಿಂಗ್ ನನಗೆ ಅಪ್ಪುಗೆ ನೀಡ್ತಾರೆ ಎಂದ ಟ್ರಂಪ್

ಒಂದು ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ
ಹೊರ್ಮುಜ್ ಜಲಸಂಧಿಯನ್ನು ಮುಕ್ತವಾಗಿರಿಸಲು ಮತ್ತು ಇರಾನ್‌ಗೆ ಶಸ್ತ್ರಾಸ್ತ್ರ ಸರಬರಾಜು ತಡೆಯಲು ಅಮೆರಿಕ-ಚೀನಾ ನಡುವೆ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿರುವ ರಾಜತಾಂತ್ರಿಕ ಸಂಘರ್ಷ ಮತ್ತು ಟ್ರಂಪ್ ಅವರ ಹೇಳಿಕೆಗಳ ಕುರಿತಾದ ವರದಿ.
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಮುಖ್ಯಾಂಶಗಳು
ಹೊರ್ಮುಜ್ ಜಲಸಂಧಿಯ ಮುಕ್ತತೆ
ಹೊರ್ಮುಜ್ ಜಲಸಂಧಿಯನ್ನು ಜಾಗತಿಕ ಹಿತದೃಷ್ಟಿಯಿಂದ ಶಾಶ್ವತವಾಗಿ ಮುಕ್ತಗೊಳಿಸಲಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಅಮೆರಿಕ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ಡೊನಾಲ್ಡ್ ಟ್ರಂಪ್ ಘೋಷಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಚೀನಾದ ಮೇಲೆ ಶಸ್ತ್ರಾಸ್ತ್ರ ನಿರ್ಬಂಧ
ಇರಾನ್‌ಗೆ ಯಾವುದೇ ರೀತಿಯ ಶಸ್ತ್ರಾಸ್ತ್ರಗಳನ್ನು ಮಾರಾಟ ಮಾಡುವುದಿಲ್ಲ ಎಂದು ಚೀನಾ ಒಪ್ಪಿಕೊಂಡಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಟ್ರಂಪ್ ತಮ್ಮ ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮದಲ್ಲಿ ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಹೆಚ್ಚುವರಿ ಸುಂಕದ ಬೆದರಿಕೆ
ಒಂದು ವೇಳೆ ಚೀನಾ ಇರಾನ್‌ಗೆ ಶಸ್ತ್ರಾಸ್ತ್ರ ಪೂರೈಸಿದರೆ, ಅಮೆರಿಕದಿಂದ ಆಮದು ಮಾಡಿಕೊಳ್ಳುವ ಚೀನೀ ಸರಕುಗಳ ಮೇಲೆ ಶೇಕಡಾ 50ರಷ್ಟು ಸುಂಕ ವಿಧಿಸುವುದಾಗಿ ಟ್ರಂಪ್ ಎಚ್ಚರಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಚೀನಾದ ತಿರುಗೇಟು
ಇರಾನ್‌ಗೆ ಸೇನಾ ನೆರವು ನೀಡುತ್ತಿರುವ ಆರೋಪಗಳನ್ನು ಚೀನಾ ಸಂಪೂರ್ಣವಾಗಿ ನಿರಾಕರಿಸಿದ್ದು, ಸುಂಕ ಹೆಚ್ಚಿಸಿದರೆ ಸೂಕ್ತ ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಮ ಕೈಗೊಳ್ಳುವುದಾಗಿ ಎಚ್ಚರಿಕೆ ನೀಡಿದೆ.
ಜಿನ್‌ಪಿಂಗ್ ಜೊತೆಗಿನ ಭೇಟಿಯ ನಿರೀಕ್ಷೆ
ಮುಂದಿನ ಕೆಲವು ವಾರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಚೀನಾಕ್ಕೆ ಭೇಟಿ ನೀಡಲಿದ್ದು, ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ಕ್ಷಿ ಜಿನ್‌ಪಿಂಗ್ ಅವರು ತಮ್ಮನ್ನು ಆತ್ಮೀಯವಾಗಿ ಬರಮಾಡಿಕೊಳ್ಳಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಎಂದು ಟ್ರಂಪ್ ವಿಶ್ವಾಸ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಪಡಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಅಂಕಿಅಂಶಗಳು
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