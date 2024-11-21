ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಗಯಾನಾ ದೇಶದ ಅತ್ಯುನ್ನತ ಗೌರವ

ಭಾರತ-ಕೆರಿಕಮ್ (ಕೆರಿಬಿಯನ್ ಕಮ್ಯುನಿಟಿ) ಶೃಂಗ
Sincerely thank President Dr. Irfaan Ali, for conferring upon me Guyana's highest honour, 'The Order of Excellence.' This is a recognition of the 140 crore people of India. https://t.co/SVzw5zqk1r— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 21, 2024
Had an excellent meeting with Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana. The President himself enjoys a strong bond with India. In our talks, we reviewed the developmental cooperation between our nations. This includes cooperation in sectors like skill development, capacity… pic.twitter.com/vb3NhUvQSU— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 20, 2024
Had a very good meeting with Prime Minister Gaston Browne of Antigua & Barbuda. There is immense potential to further boost bilateral relations, notably in sectors such as trade, Fintech, renewable energy and climate change. Also thanked him for Antigua & Barbuda’s support to… pic.twitter.com/3ioT56VL0W— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 21, 2024
The Prime Minister of Grenada, Mr. Dickon Mitchell and I had a fruitful meeting. We agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in IT, healthcare, education and agriculture. Also appreciated his efforts in hosting the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit. pic.twitter.com/fQHCLhxg72— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 21, 2024
Had a very good meeting with the Prime Minister of The Bahamas, Mr. Philip Brave Davis. During our talks, we reviewed the full range of bilateral ties between our nations, notably in trade, culture, climate change and more. @HonPhilipEDavis pic.twitter.com/Y1UbhUiRva— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 21, 2024
Had a very good meeting with Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley of Barbados. Our talks covered areas such as science and technology, healthcare, education, climate change and agriculture. I am grateful to the Government and people of Barbados for conferring the Honorary Order of… pic.twitter.com/zEVyKjTw2F— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 21, 2024
Had a very fruitful meeting with Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley of Trinidad & Tobago. We talked about how to diversify trade linkages between our nations. Areas like science, healthcare, education, renewable energy and agriculture offer great potential for cooperation. It is a… pic.twitter.com/zuF6jQAuUL— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 21, 2024
Strengthening friendship with Suriname!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 21, 2024
Met President Chan Santokhi in Georgetown. We reviewed bilateral relations in sectors such as trade, technology, energy, telemedicine and more. We also discussed ways to further improve cultural as well as people to people ties. India will… pic.twitter.com/17ya7vhWJJ
Your kind words have touched me, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 21, 2024
With deep humility and gratitude, I accept the ‘Dominica Award of Honour.’ I dedicate it to my fellow Indians, who have always cherished India’s friendship with the Commonwealth of Dominica.
You spoke about the… https://t.co/GX0S9Q80kt pic.twitter.com/xrEhzlMXC5
Glimpses from the ceremonial welcome in Georgetown, Guyana. pic.twitter.com/iv4ZcHwqmX— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 20, 2024
