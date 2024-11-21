ಗುರುವಾರ, 21 ನವೆಂಬರ್ 2024
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ಈ ಕ್ಷಣ :
Homenewsworld news
ADVERTISEMENT

ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಗಯಾನಾ ದೇಶದ ಅತ್ಯುನ್ನತ ಗೌರವ

ಿಟಿಐ
ಪಿಟಿಐ
Published : 21 ನವೆಂಬರ್ 2024, 4:52 IST
Last Updated : 21 ನವೆಂಬರ್ 2024, 4:52 IST
ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ
Comments
ಭಾರತ-ಕೆರಿಕಮ್ (ಕೆರಿಬಿಯನ್‌ ಕಮ್ಯುನಿಟಿ) ಶೃಂಗ

ಭಾರತ-ಕೆರಿಕಮ್ (ಕೆರಿಬಿಯನ್‌ ಕಮ್ಯುನಿಟಿ) ಶೃಂಗ

ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಡೊಮಿನಿಕಾ ದೇಶದ ಅತ್ಯುನ್ನತ ನಾಗರಿಕ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ ಪ್ರದಾನ
ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಡೊಮಿನಿಕಾ ದೇಶದ ಅತ್ಯುನ್ನತ ನಾಗರಿಕ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ ಪ್ರದಾನ
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:ಬ್ರೆಜಿಲ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ವೇದಾಂತ ಬೋಧನೆ: ಜೋನಸ್‌ ಮಸೆಟ್ಟಿ ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ ಮೋದಿ ಶ್ಲಾಘನೆ
ಬ್ರೆಜಿಲ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ವೇದಾಂತ ಬೋಧನೆ: ಜೋನಸ್‌ ಮಸೆಟ್ಟಿ ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ ಮೋದಿ ಶ್ಲಾಘನೆ
IndiaNarendra ModiAward

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT