ಶನಿವಾರ, 11 ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ 2026
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ಅಮೆರಿಕ ಜೊತೆ ಮಾತುಕತೆಗೆ ಇರಾನ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಮೃತಪಟ್ಟ ಮಕ್ಕಳ ರಕ್ತಸಿಕ್ತ ಬ್ಯಾಗ್, ಶೂ

್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
Published : 11 ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ 2026, 4:49 IST
Last Updated : 11 ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ 2026, 4:49 IST
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ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ
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ಸಂಕ್ಷಿಪ್ತ ಮಾಹಿತಿ – ಪೂರ್ಣ ವಿವರಣೆಗೆ ಕ್ಲಿಕ್ ಮಾಡಿ
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಮುಖ್ಯಾಂಶಗಳ ಸಂಕ್ಷಿಪ್ತ ಸಾರಾಂಶ

ಅಮೆರಿಕ ಜೊತೆ ಮಾತುಕತೆಗೆ ಇರಾನ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಮೃತಪಟ್ಟ ಮಕ್ಕಳ ರಕ್ತಸಿಕ್ತ ಬ್ಯಾಗ್, ಶೂ

ಒಂದು ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ
ಅಮೆರಿಕ ಜೊತೆ ಶಾಂತಿ ಮಾತುಕತೆ ನಡೆಸಲು ಪಾಕಿಸ್ತಾನಕ್ಕೆ ತೆರಳಿರುವ ಇರಾನ್ ನಿಯೋಗವು ಬಾಂಬ್ ದಾಳಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮೃತಪಟ್ಟ ಶಾಲಾ ಮಕ್ಕಳ ರಕ್ತಸಿಕ್ತ ವಸ್ತುಗಳನ್ನು ಸಾಕ್ಷ್ಯವಾಗಿ ಕೊಂಡೊಯ್ದಿದೆ.
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಸಂಗತಿಗಳು
ಶಾಂತಿ ಮಾತುಕತೆಗೆ ಸಾಕ್ಷ್ಯ
ಅಮೆರಿಕದೊಂದಿಗಿನ ಶಾಂತಿ ಮಾತುಕತೆಗಾಗಿ ಪಾಕಿಸ್ತಾನಕ್ಕೆ ತೆರಳಿರುವ ಇರಾನಿನ ನಿಯೋಗ, ಮಿನಾಬ್ ದಾಳಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮೃತಪಟ್ಟ ಮಕ್ಕಳ ರಕ್ತಸಿಕ್ತ ಬ್ಯಾಗ್ ಮತ್ತು ಶೂಗಳನ್ನು ಸಾಕ್ಷ್ಯವಾಗಿ ಕೊಂಡೊಯ್ದಿದೆ.
ಮಿನಾಬ್ ಶಾಲೆಯ ದುರಂತ
ಫೆಬ್ರುವರಿ 28ರಂದು ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಇರಾನ್‌ನ ಮಿನಾಬ್ ಪಟ್ಟಣದ ಶಜರೆಹ್ ತಯ್ಯಿಬೆಹ್ ಬಾಲಕಿಯರ ಶಾಲೆಯ ಮೇಲೆ ನಡೆದ ಬಾಂಬ್ ದಾಳಿಯಲ್ಲಿ 168ಕ್ಕೂ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಮಕ್ಕಳು ಅಸುನೀಗಿದ್ದರು.
ಉನ್ನತ ಮಟ್ಟದ ದಾಳಿ
ಅದೇ ದಿನ ಅಮೆರಿಕ ಮತ್ತು ಇಸ್ರೇಲ್ ಜಂಟಿ ದಾಳಿ ನಡೆಸಿ ಇರಾನ್‌ನ ಸರ್ವೋಚ್ಚ ನಾಯಕ ಅಯಾತೊಲ್ಲಾ ಖಮೇನಿ ಅವರನ್ನೂ ಕೊಂದಿದ್ದರು.
ಅಂತರರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಮಟ್ಟದ ಖಂಡನೆ
ಮಕ್ಕಳ ಮೃತದೇಹಗಳ ಸಮಾಧಿಗಾಗಿ ಅಗೆಯುತ್ತಿರುವ ದೃಶ್ಯಗಳನ್ನು ಇರಾನಿನ ವಿದೇಶಾಂಗ ಸಚಿವರು ಹಂಚಿಕೊಂಡು ತೀವ್ರವಾಗಿ ಖಂಡಿಸಿದ್ದರು.
ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಜಾಲತಾಣಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಆಕ್ರೋಶ
 ಮೃತ ಮಕ್ಕಳ ಶೂ, ರಕ್ತಸಿಕ್ತ ಶಾಲ್ ಬ್ಯಾಗ್ ಅನ್ನು ವಿಮಾನದ ಸೀಟ್ ಮೇಟೆ ಇಟ್ಟಿರುವ ಚಿತ್ರವನ್ನು ಸ್ಪೀಕರ್ ಮೊಹಮ್ಮದ್ ಬಾಖಿರ್‌ ಖಾಲೀಬಾಫ್ ಮತ್ತು ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಆಫ್ರಿಕಾದ ಇರಾನ್ ರಾಯಭಾರ ಕಚೇರಿ ಎಕ್ಸ್ ಪ್ಲಾಟ್‌ಫಾರ್ಮ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಹಂಚಿಕೊಳ್ಖಕಾಗಿದೆ. ಅಮೆರಕ ಕೃತ್ಯದ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮದಲ್ಲಿ ಖಂಡನೆ ವ್ಯಕ್ತವಾಗಿದೆ.
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಅಂಕಿಅಂಶಗಳು
168
ದಾಳಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮೃತಪಟ್ಟ ಮಕ್ಕಳ ಸಂಖ್ಯೆ
ಫೆಬ್ರುವರಿ 28
ದಾಳಿ ನಡೆದ ದಿನಾಂಕ
ಎಐ ಬಳಸಿ ಸಂಸ್ಕರಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಪಿವಿ ಡಿಜಿಟಲ್ ತಂಡ ಪರಿಶೀಲಿಸಿದೆ
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AmericaIran–Israel war

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

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