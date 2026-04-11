ಒಂದು ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ
ಅಮೆರಿಕ ಜೊತೆ ಶಾಂತಿ ಮಾತುಕತೆ ನಡೆಸಲು ಪಾಕಿಸ್ತಾನಕ್ಕೆ ತೆರಳಿರುವ ಇರಾನ್ ನಿಯೋಗವು ಬಾಂಬ್ ದಾಳಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮೃತಪಟ್ಟ ಶಾಲಾ ಮಕ್ಕಳ ರಕ್ತಸಿಕ್ತ ವಸ್ತುಗಳನ್ನು ಸಾಕ್ಷ್ಯವಾಗಿ ಕೊಂಡೊಯ್ದಿದೆ.
We will never forget the children of Minab, ever. https://t.co/7rt5EZAOvJ— Iran Embassy SA (@IraninSA) April 10, 2026
These are graves being dug for more than 160 innocent young girls who were killed in the US-Israeli bombing of a primary school. Their bodies were torn to shreds.— Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) March 2, 2026
This is how "rescue" promised by Mr. Trump looks in reality.
From Gaza to Minab, innocents murdered in cold blood. pic.twitter.com/cRdJ3BELOn
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.