Ég átti góðan fund með forsætisráðherra Íslands, Kristrúnu Frostadóttur. Indland metur mikils vináttu sína við Ísland. Við ræddum leiðir til að efla samstarf umræddra landa á hinum ýmsu sviðum eins og hreinni orku, sjávarútvegi, sjálfbærni, jarðhita, kolefnisföngun og geymslu, og… pic.twitter.com/PF665xzBpj
Delighted to meet the Prime Minister of Finland, Mr. Petteri Orpo. This year has witnessed extensive engagements as far as India and Finland are concerned. PM Orpo himself had come to India for the AI Impact Summit. Our meeting today is aimed at giving new energy to bilateral… pic.twitter.com/8GvixngCVk
Had a fruitful meeting with Mette Frederiksen in Oslo. The India-Denmark friendship has been making remarkable progress over the recent years. Cooperation has expanded in sectors like water resources, clean energy, shipping and food processing. The coming years can see similar… pic.twitter.com/bV3hjyl9sd