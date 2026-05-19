ಮಂಗಳವಾರ, 19 ಮೇ 2026
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ಐಸ್‌ಲ್ಯಾಂಡ್, ಫಿನ್‌ಲ್ಯಾಂಡ್, ಡೆನ್ಮಾರ್ಕ್ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿಗಳ ಜೊತೆ ಮೋದಿ ಮಾತುಕತೆ

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Published : 19 ಮೇ 2026, 11:17 IST
Last Updated : 19 ಮೇ 2026, 11:17 IST
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ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಏಷ್ಯಾ ಬಿಕ್ಕಟ್ಟು | ಸೇನಾ ಕಾರ್ಯಚರಣೆಯಿಂದ ಶಾಂತಿ ಸಾಧ್ಯವಿಲ್ಲ: ಮೋದಿ
ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಏಷ್ಯಾ ಬಿಕ್ಕಟ್ಟು | ಸೇನಾ ಕಾರ್ಯಚರಣೆಯಿಂದ ಶಾಂತಿ ಸಾಧ್ಯವಿಲ್ಲ: ಮೋದಿ
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿಗೆ ನಾರ್ವೆ ದೇಶದ ಅತ್ಯುನ್ನತ ನಾಗರಿಕ ಗೌರವ
ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿಗೆ ನಾರ್ವೆ ದೇಶದ ಅತ್ಯುನ್ನತ ನಾಗರಿಕ ಗೌರವ
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