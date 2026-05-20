ಜಾಲತಾಣದಲ್ಲಿ ಸದ್ದು ಮಾಡುತ್ತಿದೆ ಮೋದಿ–ಮೆಲೊನಿ ‘ಮೆಲೋಡಿ’: ಮೀಮ್ಸ್ ನೋಡಿ..

Parle company's owner after PM promoting melody chocolate pic.twitter.com/bostU7gKIb— Phunsuk Wangdu (@Phunsukwangduji) May 20, 2026
#Melodi— Prof cheems ॐ (@Prof_Cheems) May 20, 2026
मोदी जी ने मेलडी टॉफी गिफ्ट की ❤️🥰
pic.twitter.com/u0dmTzv8GL
"Melody itni chocolaty kyun hai?" https://t.co/nZUBxsyftb pic.twitter.com/65JMUR7pGh— Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) May 20, 2026
Okayyy last oneee...!😭❤️ #Melodi pic.twitter.com/SefW3owTIn— Yash Gupta (@iYashGupta_21) May 20, 2026
Best pic on internet today 👑 pic.twitter.com/StgrKB49My— Voice of Hindus (@Voiceofhindus) May 20, 2026
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