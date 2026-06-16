ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿಗೆ ಸ್ಲೊವಾಕಿಯಾದ ಅತ್ಯುನ್ನತ ನಾಗರಿಕ ಪುರಸ್ಕಾರ

Honoured to receive The Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class) in Bratislava this evening. My gratitude to the people and Government of Slovakia for this honour, which belongs to the 140 crore people of India. I dedicate this award to the enduring friendship between India… pic.twitter.com/FXs96XremQ
#WATCH | Slovakia confers its highest honour, The Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class) on PM Narendra Modi. Slovakian President Peter Pellegrin presents him with the honour. This is the 33rd global honour bestowed by a country upon PM Modi.