ಶುಕ್ರವಾರ, 20 ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 2026
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ನಾವು ಜೀವಂತವಾಗಿದ್ದೇನೆ: ಸಾವಿನ ವದಂತಿ ನಿರಾಕರಿಸಿದ ನೆತನ್ಯಾಹು

್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
Published : 20 ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 2026, 2:46 IST
Last Updated : 20 ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 2026, 2:46 IST
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ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:ಇರಾನ್ ನಾಶವಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ, ಯುದ್ಧದಲ್ಲಿ ನಮಗೆ ಗೆಲುವು: ನೆತನ್ಯಾಹು
ಇರಾನ್ ನಾಶವಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ, ಯುದ್ಧದಲ್ಲಿ ನಮಗೆ ಗೆಲುವು: ನೆತನ್ಯಾಹು
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:ಹೌದು ಮೈಕ್, ನಾನು ಬದುಕಿದ್ದೇನೆ ಎಂದ ಇಸ್ರೇಲ್ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನೆತನ್ಯಾಹು
ಹೌದು ಮೈಕ್, ನಾನು ಬದುಕಿದ್ದೇನೆ ಎಂದ ಇಸ್ರೇಲ್ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನೆತನ್ಯಾಹು
IsraelUSABenjamin NetanyahuIsrael-Iran conflictIran–Israel war

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

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