ನಾವು ಜೀವಂತವಾಗಿದ್ದೇನೆ: ಸಾವಿನ ವದಂತಿ ನಿರಾಕರಿಸಿದ ನೆತನ್ಯಾಹು

#WATCH | Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu says, "I am alive and you are all witnesses... Under President Trump's leadership, America and Israel are acting together in Iran with great determination and unprecedented strength. Operation Rising Lion is designed to remove… pic.twitter.com/BP2EGLdXlo
#WATCH | Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu says, "Our goals are three - One, removing the nuclear threat. Second, removing the ballistic missile threat and removing both of these threats before they are buried deep underground and become immune to aerial attack. And… pic.twitter.com/rVr4YmUpgu