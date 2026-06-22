ಸೋಮವಾರ, 22 ಜೂನ್ 2026
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ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಲೆಬನಾನ್‌ನಲ್ಲೇ ಉಳಿದುಕೊಳ್ಳಲಿರುವ ಇಸ್ರೇಲ್ ಪಡೆ: ನೆತನ್ಯಾಹು

್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
Published : 22 ಜೂನ್ 2026, 2:46 IST
Last Updated : 22 ಜೂನ್ 2026, 2:46 IST
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ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:ಲೆಬನಾನ್ ಮೇಲೆ ಇಸ್ರೇಲ್ ದಾಳಿ: ಮತ್ತೆ ಹೊರ್ಮುಜ್ ಜಲಸಂಧಿ ಮುಚ್ಚಿದ ಇರಾನ್
ಲೆಬನಾನ್ ಮೇಲೆ ಇಸ್ರೇಲ್ ದಾಳಿ: ಮತ್ತೆ ಹೊರ್ಮುಜ್ ಜಲಸಂಧಿ ಮುಚ್ಚಿದ ಇರಾನ್
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:ಲೆಬನಾನ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ನಮ್ಮ ಸೇನೆ ಇರಲಿದೆ, ಒಪ್ಪಂದ ಅಮೆರಿಕದ್ದು: ನೆತನ್ಯಾಹು ಅಸಮಾಧಾನ
ಲೆಬನಾನ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ನಮ್ಮ ಸೇನೆ ಇರಲಿದೆ, ಒಪ್ಪಂದ ಅಮೆರಿಕದ್ದು: ನೆತನ್ಯಾಹು ಅಸಮಾಧಾನ
IsraelIranBenjamin NetanyahuIsrael-Iran conflictLebanonIran–Israel war

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

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