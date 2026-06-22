#WATCH | Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says, "We do everything in our power to protect our people. We don't have a war with Lebanon. We have a war with Hezbollah, who terrorizes Lebanon and seeks our destruction. And when that proxy of Iran is no longer a threat, when… pic.twitter.com/tn0IPRQasS
#WATCH | Giving an address at the JNS summit in Jerusalem, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says, "... In the United States, they say that President Trump does everything that I ask him to do. And in Israel, they say that I do everything he wants me to do. Well, neither… pic.twitter.com/dHHeWj0mRV