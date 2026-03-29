No Kings Day: ಅಮೆರಿಕದಲ್ಲಿ ಟ್ರಂಪ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ವ್ಯಾಪಕ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆ, ಆಕ್ರೋಶ

USA today:— James Melville 🚜 (@JamesMelville) March 28, 2026
7 million Americans in the streets today protesting for freedom.
3,000 cities and towns. Every single state. “No Kings” protests against the authoritarianism of the Trump. This is one of the largest demonstrations in American history.
pic.twitter.com/cLAwlXK69f
BREAKING:— Megatron (@Megatron_ron) March 28, 2026
🇺🇸 Million-man demonstrations by Americans now against Trump
Massive demonstrations with more than 9 million protesters against the American president under the slogan (no to monarchy, no to extremism, no to wars, our forces are not for sale) organized by Democrats… pic.twitter.com/4psAegENha
“No Kings” protesters assembled to form a message reading “TRUMP MUST GO NOW!” at Ocean Beach in San Francisco, California today pic.twitter.com/4xq9PicSvh— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) March 28, 2026
This is the true America.— Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) March 28, 2026
Trump will tell you that these people are paid. That’s because he doesn’t want his own supporters to normalize the fact that this many people hate him.
pic.twitter.com/H398gDod76
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