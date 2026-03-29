ಭಾನುವಾರ, 29 ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 2026
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No Kings Day: ಅಮೆರಿಕದಲ್ಲಿ ಟ್ರಂಪ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ವ್ಯಾಪಕ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆ, ಆಕ್ರೋಶ

್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
Published : 29 ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 2026, 3:36 IST
Last Updated : 29 ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 2026, 3:36 IST
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ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:ಅಮೆರಿಕಕ್ಕೆ ಯಾರೂ ಬೆಂಬಲ ನೀಡುತ್ತಿಲ್ಲ ಎಂದು ನ್ಯಾಟೊ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಟ್ರಂಪ್ ಆಕ್ರೋಶ
ಅಮೆರಿಕಕ್ಕೆ ಯಾರೂ ಬೆಂಬಲ ನೀಡುತ್ತಿಲ್ಲ ಎಂದು ನ್ಯಾಟೊ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಟ್ರಂಪ್ ಆಕ್ರೋಶ
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:ಇರಾನ್ ಯುದ್ಧದ ಬಗೆಗಿನ ಟ್ರಂಪ್–ಮೋದಿ ಫೋನ್ ಸಂಭಾಷಣೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಇದ್ದರು ಇಲಾನ್ ಮಸ್ಕ್!
ಇರಾನ್ ಯುದ್ಧದ ಬಗೆಗಿನ ಟ್ರಂಪ್–ಮೋದಿ ಫೋನ್ ಸಂಭಾಷಣೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಇದ್ದರು ಇಲಾನ್ ಮಸ್ಕ್!
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ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

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