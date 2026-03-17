ಮಂಗಳವಾರ, 17 ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 2026
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ಕಾಬೂಲ್‌ ಮೇಲೆ ಪಾಕ್ ದಾಳಿ: ರಶೀದ್‌ ಖಾನ್‌, ನಬಿ ಸೇರಿ ಅಫ್ಗನ್ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟಿಗರ ಖಂಡನೆ

ಏಜೆನ್ಸೀಸ್
Published : 17 ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 2026, 6:48 IST
Last Updated : 17 ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 2026, 6:48 IST
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ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:ಕಾಬೂಲ್‌ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆ ಮೇಲಿನ ಪಾಕಿಸ್ತಾನ ವಾಯುದಾಳಿಯಲ್ಲಿ 400ಕ್ಕೂ ಅಧಿಕ ಸಾವು
ಕಾಬೂಲ್‌ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆ ಮೇಲಿನ ಪಾಕಿಸ್ತಾನ ವಾಯುದಾಳಿಯಲ್ಲಿ 400ಕ್ಕೂ ಅಧಿಕ ಸಾವು
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:ಕಾಬೂಲ್‌: ಸಚಿವಾಲಯದ ಆವರಣದಲ್ಲಿ ಸ್ಫೋಟ, 1ಸಾವು ಮೂವರಿಗೆ ಗಾಯ
ಕಾಬೂಲ್‌: ಸಚಿವಾಲಯದ ಆವರಣದಲ್ಲಿ ಸ್ಫೋಟ, 1ಸಾವು ಮೂವರಿಗೆ ಗಾಯ
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ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

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