ಕಾಬೂಲ್‌ ಮೇಲೆ ಪಾಕ್ ದಾಳಿ: ರಶೀದ್‌ ಖಾನ್‌, ನಬಿ ಸೇರಿ ಅಫ್ಗನ್ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟಿಗರ ಖಂಡನೆ

I am deeply saddened by the latest reports of civilian casualties as a result of Pakistani airstrikes in Kabul. Targeting civilian homes, educational facilities or medical infrastructure, either intentional or by mistake, is a war crime. The sheer disregard for human lives,… pic.twitter.com/DbFRRh2qAJ
Tonight in Kabul, hope was extinguished at a hospital. Young men seeking treatment were murdered in a bombing by the Pakistani military regime. Mothers waited at the gates, calling their sons’ names. On the 28th night of Ramadan, their lives were cut short. pic.twitter.com/p12617D4de