ಬುಧವಾರ, 8 ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ 2026
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ಟ್ರಂಪ್ ಸೂಚನೆಯಂತೆ ಪಾಕ್ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿಯಿಂದ ಮೆಸೇಜ್ ಕಾಪಿ-ಪೇಸ್ಟ್? ಟ್ರೋಲ್‌ಗೆ ಗುರಿ

್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
Published : 8 ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ 2026, 9:55 IST
Last Updated : 8 ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ 2026, 9:55 IST
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PakistanUSAwarShehbaz SharifIsrael-Iran conflictIran–Israel war

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

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