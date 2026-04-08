Abe shameless. Copy paste instruction follower. You are Pakistan's dumbest puppet of the USA. pic.twitter.com/rquccNhz25— The Hawk Eye (@thehawkeyex) April 7, 2026
This isn't some grand conspiracy — it's just embarrassing incompetence.— Hafeez Ghazi (@hafeezghazi5) April 7, 2026
The edit history proves they copy-pasted an entire draft without basic proofreading. Governments worldwide make mistakes, but when your PM's official statement on war, deadlines, it raises serious questions… pic.twitter.com/VPXPVy7XBM
PAKISTAN NOT A "MEDIATOR" BUT JUST A FORWARDING AGENT.— Kanwaljit Arora (@mekarora) April 8, 2026
"Dalal" angle resurfaces as doubts over Pak's role are reiterated after a X-post by Pak PM Sharif to Donald Trump appears to have been written by someone else. It's doubtful that Pak PM would coin a text with the line… pic.twitter.com/jJhw8W0okY
First tweet he forgot to remove the instructions 😭🤣🤣🤣— Chota Don (@choga_don) April 7, 2026
*Draft - Pakistan's PM Message on X*
Can't even do a Twitter post and this guy's out here trying to do mediation 🤣🤣
Such a parody nation and parody PM @CMShehbaz 🤡 https://t.co/ud5NXBmFwq pic.twitter.com/LT149cfJhl
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