ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿಗೆ ಸ್ವೀಡನ್ ಸರ್ಕಾರದ ಅತ್ಯುನ್ನತ ಪುರಸ್ಕಾರ

ಸಾರ್ವಜನಿಕ ಸೇವೆ ಹಾಗೂ ಸ್ವೀಡನ್ ಜೊತೆಗಿನ ಬಾಂಧವ್ಯ ವೃದ್ಧಿಗೆ ನೀಡಿದ ಅಪಾರ ಕೊಡುಗೆ ಹಾಗೂ ದೂರದೃಷ್ಟಿ ನಾಯಕತ್ವಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಮೋದಿ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಈ ಗೌರವ ನೀಡಲಾಗಿದೆ.
– ರಂಧೀರ್ ಜೈಸ್ವಾಲ್, ವಿದೇಶಾಂಗ ಸಚಿವಾಲಯದ ವಕ್ತಾರ
A reaffirmation of friendship!
Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden conferred upon PM @narendramodi the ‘Royal Order of the Polar Star, Degree Commander Grand Cross’ in recognition of his exceptional contribution to the 🇮🇳-🇸🇪 relationship and his visionary… pic.twitter.com/PwyK2YIiaF
When the world honours our Prime Minister, it honours every Indian. 🇮🇳
Congratulations to PM @NarendraModi ji on being conferred with Sweden’s highest honour for a Head of Government, the Royal Order of the Polar Star, Commander Grand Cross, marking the 31st international honour… pic.twitter.com/zgcsq7YUnm