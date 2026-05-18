ಸೋಮವಾರ, 18 ಮೇ 2026
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ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿಗೆ ಸ್ವೀಡನ್ ಸರ್ಕಾರದ ಅತ್ಯುನ್ನತ ಪುರಸ್ಕಾರ

್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
Published : 18 ಮೇ 2026, 1:40 IST
Last Updated : 18 ಮೇ 2026, 1:40 IST
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ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ
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ಸಾರ್ವಜನಿಕ ಸೇವೆ ಹಾಗೂ ಸ್ವೀಡನ್‌ ಜೊತೆಗಿನ ಬಾಂಧವ್ಯ ವೃದ್ಧಿಗೆ ನೀಡಿದ ಅಪಾರ ಕೊಡುಗೆ ಹಾಗೂ ದೂರದೃಷ್ಟಿ ನಾಯಕತ್ವಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಮೋದಿ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಈ ಗೌರವ ನೀಡಲಾಗಿದೆ.
– ರಂಧೀರ್ ಜೈಸ್ವಾಲ್, ವಿದೇಶಾಂಗ ಸಚಿವಾಲಯದ ವಕ್ತಾರ
Narendra ModiSweden

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

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