ಶುಕ್ರವಾರ, 12 ಜೂನ್ 2026
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ಥಾಯ್ಲೆಂಡ್ ರಾಜಕುಮಾರಿ ಬಜ್ರಕಿತಿಯಾಭ ಇನ್ನಿಲ್ಲ: ಭಾರತದಿಂದ ಸಂತಾಪ

್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
Published : 12 ಜೂನ್ 2026, 13:34 IST
Last Updated : 12 ಜೂನ್ 2026, 13:34 IST
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Passes AwayThailand

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

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