ಥಾಯ್ಲೆಂಡ್ ರಾಜಕುಮಾರಿ ಬಜ್ರಕಿತಿಯಾಭ ಇನ್ನಿಲ್ಲ: ಭಾರತದಿಂದ ಸಂತಾಪ

The Embassy of India in Bangkok extends its deepest condolences on the sad passing of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Kromluangrajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhita. At this hour of profound loss, our thoughts and prayers are with His Majesty the… pic.twitter.com/wcfXuTvB09
Thailand mourns the loss of HRH Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati, the eldest daughter of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who passed away on 11 June 2026. Her lifelong dedication and service to the nation leave behind a legacy that will endure for generations. pic.twitter.com/dCmdPfVQvN