ಸುಡಾನ್‌ ಬಿಕ್ಕಟ್ಟು | ನೈಟ್‌ ವಿಷನ್‌ ಗಾಗಲ್ಸ್ ಬಳಸಿ ರಕ್ಷಣಾ ಕಾರ್ಯಾಚರಣೆ!

#SudanConflict | In a daring operation carried out on the night of 27/28 Apr 2023, a C-130J aircraft of the IAF rescued 121 personnel from a small airstrip at Wadi Sayyidna, which is about 40 km North of Khartoum. The passengers included medical cases, including a pregnant lady;… pic.twitter.com/gTQv0w8Pul