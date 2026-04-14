ಮಂಗಳವಾರ, 14 ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ 2026
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ಯುದ್ಧಕ್ಕೆ ಬಂದ ಯಂತ್ರ ಮಾನವ: ರಷ್ಯಾ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ರೋಬೋಟ್‌ ಕಳಿಸಿದ ಉಕ್ರೇನ್

ಏಜೆನ್ಸೀಸ್
Published : 14 ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ 2026, 9:38 IST
Last Updated : 14 ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ 2026, 9:38 IST
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Russia Ukraine ConflictRussiaRobotic TechnologywarVolodymyr ZelenskyyRobot

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

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