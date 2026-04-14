ಯುದ್ಧಕ್ಕೆ ಬಂದ ಯಂತ್ರ ಮಾನವ: ರಷ್ಯಾ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ರೋಬೋಟ್‌ ಕಳಿಸಿದ ಉಕ್ರೇನ್

The future is already on the front line – and Ukraine is building it. These are our ground robotic systems. For the first time in the history of this war, an enemy position was taken exclusively by unmanned platforms – ground systems and drones. The occupiers surrendered, and the… pic.twitter.com/qLQKfxPdiB
— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 13, 2026
The capabilities of Ukraine’s defense industry mean millions of FPV drones per year, our deep strikes, our interceptors, and millions of shells. Ukraine has its own long-range missile weapons. Not just in development, but a real force already at work. Flamingo and Ruta, Peklo and… pic.twitter.com/6LCeIpIuuZ
— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 13, 2026