ಹೊರ್ಮುಜ್ ಜಲಸಂಧಿ ಸಮೀಪ ಇರಾನ್ ಕ್ಷಿಪಣಿ ತಾಣಗಳ ಮೇಲೆ ಅಮೆರಿಕ ಬಾಂಬ್ ದಾಳಿ

ಒಂದು ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ
ಹೊರ್ಮುಜ್ ಜಲಸಂಧಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಇರಾನ್ನ ಕ್ಷಿಪಣಿ ತಾಣಗಳ ಮೇಲೆ ಅಮೆರಿಕ ಸೇನೆ ಬಾಂಬ್ ದಾಳಿ ನಡೆಸಿದೆ.
Hours ago, U.S. forces successfully employed multiple 5,000-pound deep penetrator munitions on hardened Iranian missile sites along Iran’s coastline near the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian anti-ship cruise missiles in these sites posed a risk to international shipping in the… pic.twitter.com/hgCSFH0cqO— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 17, 2026
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.