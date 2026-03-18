ಬುಧವಾರ, 18 ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 2026
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ಹೊರ್ಮುಜ್ ಜಲಸಂಧಿ ಸಮೀಪ ಇರಾನ್ ಕ್ಷಿಪಣಿ ತಾಣಗಳ ಮೇಲೆ ಅಮೆರಿಕ ಬಾಂಬ್ ದಾಳಿ

್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
Published : 18 ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 2026, 5:19 IST
Last Updated : 18 ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 2026, 5:19 IST
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ಸಂಕ್ಷಿಪ್ತ ಮಾಹಿತಿ – ಪೂರ್ಣ ವಿವರಣೆಗೆ ಕ್ಲಿಕ್ ಮಾಡಿ
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಮುಖ್ಯಾಂಶಗಳ ಸಂಕ್ಷಿಪ್ತ ಸಾರಾಂಶ

ಹೊರ್ಮುಜ್ ಜಲಸಂಧಿ ಸಮೀಪ ಇರಾನ್ ಕ್ಷಿಪಣಿ ತಾಣಗಳ ಮೇಲೆ ಅಮೆರಿಕ ಬಾಂಬ್ ದಾಳಿ

ಒಂದು ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ
ಹೊರ್ಮುಜ್ ಜಲಸಂಧಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಇರಾನ್‌ನ ಕ್ಷಿಪಣಿ ತಾಣಗಳ ಮೇಲೆ ಅಮೆರಿಕ ಸೇನೆ ಬಾಂಬ್ ದಾಳಿ ನಡೆಸಿದೆ.
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಸಂಗತಿಗಳು
ಅಮೆರಿಕದ ಸೇನೆ ಕಾರ್ಯಾಚರಣೆ
ಅಮೆರಿಕದ ಸೆಂಟ್ರೆಲ್ ಕಮಾಂಡ್, ಹೊರ್ಮುಜ್ ಜಲಸಂಧಿಯ ಸಮೀಪವಿದ್ದ ಇರಾನ್‌ನ ಕರಾವಳಿ ಕ್ಷಿಪಣಿ ತಾಣಗಳನ್ನು ಗುರಿಯಾಗಿಸಿ ಬಾಂಬ್ ದಾಳಿ ನಡೆಸಲಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದು ದೃಢಪಡಿಸಿದೆ.
ಬಂಕರ್ ಬಸ್ಟರ್ ಬಾಂಬ್ ದಾಳಿ
ಈ ದಾಳಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಸುಮಾರು 5,000 ಪೌಂಡ್ (2,268 ಕೆ.ಜಿ) ತೂಕದ ಹಾನಿಕಾರಕ 'ಬಂಕರ್ ಬಸ್ಟರ್' ಬಾಂಬ್‌ಗಳನ್ನು ಬಳಸಲಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದು ವರದಿಯಾಗಿದೆ.
ಜಾಗತಿಕ ಇಂಧನ ಬಿಕ್ಕಟ್ಟು
ಇರಾನ್ ಜಲಸಂಧಿಯ ಮೇಲೆ ನಿಯಂತ್ರಣ ಸಾಧಿಸಿ ಸಾರಿಗೆ ಮಾರ್ಗಗಳನ್ನು ಮುಚ್ಚಿದ್ದರಿಂದ, ಅಂತಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಹಡಗುಗಳ ಸಂಚಾರಕ್ಕೆ ಅಡಚಣೆಯಾಗಿ ಜಾಗತಿಕ ಇಂಧನ ಬೆಲೆಗಳು ಏರಿಕೆಯಾಗಿವೆ.
ಅಮೆರಿಕದ ನೀತಿ
ಅಂತರರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಹಡಗುಗಳ ಸಂಚಾರಕ್ಕೆ ಇರಾನ್‌ನ ಹಡಗು ವಿರೋಧಿ ಕ್ರೂಸ್ ಕ್ಷಿಪಣಿಗಳು ಅಪಾಯಕಾರಿ ಎಂದು ಅಮೆರಿಕ ಪರಿಗಣಿಸಿದ್ದು, ಈ ದಾಳಿಯನ್ನು ಸಮರ್ಥಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿದೆ.
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಅಂಕಿಅಂಶಗಳು
2,268
ಬಳಸಿದ ಬಾಂಬ್‌ಗಳ ತೂಕ (ಕೆ.ಜಿ)
ಎಐ ಬಳಸಿ ಸಂಸ್ಕರಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಪಿವಿ ಡಿಜಿಟಲ್ ತಂಡ ಪರಿಶೀಲಿಸಿದೆ
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ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:ಹೊರ್ಮುಜ್ ಜಲಸಂಧಿ ನಿಯಂತ್ರಣಕ್ಕೆ ಪಡೆಯಲು ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಸಮಯ ಬೇಕಿಲ್ಲ: ಟ್ರಂಪ್
ಹೊರ್ಮುಜ್ ಜಲಸಂಧಿ ನಿಯಂತ್ರಣಕ್ಕೆ ಪಡೆಯಲು ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಸಮಯ ಬೇಕಿಲ್ಲ: ಟ್ರಂಪ್
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:ನಮಗೆ ಯಾರ ಸಹಾಯವೂ ಬೇಕಿಲ್ಲ; ನ್ಯಾಟೊ ಮಿತ್ರಪಡೆಗಳ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಟ್ರಂಪ್ ಸಿಡಿಮಿಡಿ
ನಮಗೆ ಯಾರ ಸಹಾಯವೂ ಬೇಕಿಲ್ಲ; ನ್ಯಾಟೊ ಮಿತ್ರಪಡೆಗಳ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಟ್ರಂಪ್ ಸಿಡಿಮಿಡಿ
USAIranwarIsrael-Iran conflictiran conflictIran–Israel warHormuz strait

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

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