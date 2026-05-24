ಅಮೆರಿಕ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷರ ನಿವಾಸದ ಬಳಿ ಶೂಟೌಟ್‌: ದಾಳಿಕೋರನ ಹತ್ಯೆ, ಏನಿದು ಘಟನೆ?

BREAKING: The White House shooter has been identified as 21-year-old Nasire Best— VIRAL VOLT (@ViralVolT1) May 24, 2026
"Best," which is a misleading last name, had previously attempted to INFILTRATE the White House MULTIPLE times, per USSS
He's now at the coroner's office in a bag.#WhiteHouse #PresidentTrump… pic.twitter.com/9hDBmfY0Qz
🇺🇸 The 21-year-old suspect has died after the Secret Service took him down. One bystander was also struck, still unclear if it was from the shooter or return fire.#WhiteHouse #PresidentTrump #shooter #FIRING #SHOTSFIRE #OPENFIRE #GUNFIRE #OPENSHOTS pic.twitter.com/WppzLM6gjX— VIRAL VOLT (@ViralVolT1) May 24, 2026
SCENES A Secret Service agent run across the #WhiteHouse North Lawn after gunshots are heard https://t.co/l33S93kDl3 pic.twitter.com/Hx95vKw000— ShanghaiEye🚀official (@ShanghaiEye) May 24, 2026
🚨🇺🇸 JUST IN: NBC News Capitol Hill correspondent Julie Tsirkin was getting ready to go live from the White House when several gunshots suddenly rang out nearby.#whitehouse https://t.co/5vTTxFbpRU pic.twitter.com/VNc6DSV6jV— The Globe & News (@TheGlobeNewt) May 24, 2026
Preliminary statement regarding the shooting incident on 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. pic.twitter.com/NOdFKmwVuU— U.S. Secret Service Office of Communications (@SecretSvcSpox) May 24, 2026
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