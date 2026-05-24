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ಅಮೆರಿಕ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷರ ನಿವಾಸದ ಬಳಿ ಶೂಟೌಟ್‌: ದಾಳಿಕೋರನ ಹತ್ಯೆ, ಏನಿದು ಘಟನೆ?

್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
Published : 24 ಮೇ 2026, 4:01 IST
Last Updated : 24 ಮೇ 2026, 4:01 IST
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ಸಂಕ್ಷಿಪ್ತ ಮಾಹಿತಿ – ಪೂರ್ಣ ವಿವರಣೆಗೆ ಕ್ಲಿಕ್ ಮಾಡಿ
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಮುಖ್ಯಾಂಶಗಳ ಸಂಕ್ಷಿಪ್ತ ಸಾರಾಂಶ

ಅಮೆರಿಕ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷರ ನಿವಾಸದ ಬಳಿ ಶೂಟೌಟ್‌: ದಾಳಿಕೋರನ ಹತ್ಯೆ, ಏನಿದು ಘಟನೆ?

ಒಂದು ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ
ಅಮೆರಿಕ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ಡೊನಾಲ್ಡ್ ಟ್ರಂಪ್ ಅವರ ಅಧಿಕೃತ ನಿವಾಸ ಶ್ವೇತಭವನದ ಸಮೀಪ ಗುಂಡಿನ ದಾಳಿ ನಡೆದಿದ್ದು, ಬಂದೂಕುಧಾರಿಯನ್ನು ಅಮೆರಿಕದ ಸೀಕ್ರೆಟ್ ಸರ್ವೀಸ್ ಏಜೆಂಟ್‌ಗಳು ಗುಂಡಿಕ್ಕಿ ಹತ್ಯೆಗೈದಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಸಂಗತಿಗಳು
ಏನಿದು ಘಟನೆ?
ಶ್ವೇತಭವನ ಸಂಕೀರ್ಣದ ಹೊರಗಿರುವ 17ನೇ ಸ್ಟ್ರೀಟ್ ಮತ್ತು ಪೆನ್ಸಿಲ್ವೇನಿಯಾ ಅವೆನ್ಯೂ ಬಳಿಯ ಭದ್ರತಾ ಚೆಕ್‌ಪಾಯಿಂಟ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಬಂದೂಕುಧಾರಿಯಿಂದ ಗುಂಡಿನ ದಾಳಿ ನಡೆದಿದೆ.  
ಟ್ರಂಪ್ ಸುರಕ್ಷಿತ
ಘಟನೆ ನಡೆದಾಗ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ಡೊನಾಲ್ಡ್ ಟ್ರಂಪ್ ಶ್ವೇತಭವನದ ಒಳಗೆ ಸುರಕ್ಷಿತವಾಗಿದ್ದರು ಮತ್ತು ಅವರ ದೈನಂದಿನ ಕಾರ್ಯಕಲಾಪಗಳಿಗೆ ಯಾವುದೇ ಧಕ್ಕೆಯಾಗಿಲ್ಲ.
ಎಐ ಬಳಸಿ ಸಂಸ್ಕರಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಪಿವಿ ಡಿಜಿಟಲ್ ತಂಡ ಪರಿಶೀಲಿಸಿದೆ
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