Home About Contact
7
ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮೂಲಕ ಶುಭಾಶಯ

ರಂಜಾನ್ ಸಂಭ್ರಮ: ನಾಡಿನ ಗಣ್ಯರಿಂದ ಹರಿದು ಬಂದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳ ಮಹಾಪೂರ, ಸಂಭ್ರಮ

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಾರ್ತೆ
Published:
Updated:

ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ದೇಶದಾದ್ಯಂತ ಮುಸ್ಲಿಮರ ಪವಿತ್ರ ಹಬ್ಬ ರಂಜಾನ್ ಸಂಭ್ರಮ ಮನೆ ಮಾಡಿದೆ. ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ, ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಹಲವು ಗಣ್ಯರು ನಾಡಿನ ಮುಸ್ಲಿಮರಿಗೆ ಹಬ್ಬದ ಶುಭಾಶಯ ಕೋರಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

‘ಈದ್ ಮುಬಾರಕ್! ಈ ದಿನ ದೇಶದ ಒಗ್ಗಟ್ಟಿನ ದ್ಯೋತಕವಾಗಿದೆ. ಸಮಾಜದ ಸಾಮರಸ್ಯದ ಪ್ರತೀಕ ಎಂದು ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ’ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ

‘ಸರ್ವಶಕ್ತ ದೇವರು ಶಾಂತಿ, ಸಂತಸ, ಬುದ್ದಿ, ಉತ್ತಮ ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ಕೊಟ್ಟು ಕಾಪಾಡಲಿ ಎಂದು ಶುಭಹಾರೈಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ’ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ.

‘ಈದ್‌–ಉಲ್–ಫಿತಾರ್‌ ಹಬ್ಬದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು. ಈ ಹಬ್ಬವು ಸಮಾಜದ ಸಾಮರಸ್ಯ, ಸಂತಸ, ಶಾಂತಿಯನ್ನು ಮುಂದುವರೆಸಲು ಬಲತುಂಬಲಿದೆ’ ಎಂದು ಗೃಹ ಸಚಿವ ರಾಜನಾಥ್ ಸಿಂಗ್ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಚಂದ್ರಬಾಬು ನಾಯ್ಡು ಅವರು ವಿಜಯವಾಡದಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಗಾಂಧಿ ಮುನಿಸಿಪಾಲ್ ಕ್ರೀಡಾಂಗರಣದಲ್ಲಿ ನಮಾಜ್‌ ಮಾಡುವುದರ ಮೂಲಕ ಶುಭಾಶಯ ಕೋರಿದರು.

Tags: 
EidMubarak
RahulGandhi
Narendra Modi

ಬರಹ ಇಷ್ಟವಾಯಿತೆ?

  • 0

    Happy

  • 0

    Amused

  • 0

    Sad

  • 0

    Frustrated

  • 0

    Angry
ಮಳೆ: ಯಾತ್ರಿಕರು ಸುರಕ್ಷಿತ
ಭಾರತದ ಮಹಿಳೆಯರಲ್ಲಿ ವಿಟಮಿನ್ ಡಿ ಕೊರತೆ
ಸುಷ್ಮಾ ಪರ ಧ್ವನಿ ಎತ್ತಿದ ಸಚಿವರು