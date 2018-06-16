ರಂಜಾನ್ ಸಂಭ್ರಮ: ನಾಡಿನ ಗಣ್ಯರಿಂದ ಹರಿದು ಬಂದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳ ಮಹಾಪೂರ, ಸಂಭ್ರಮ

ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ದೇಶದಾದ್ಯಂತ ಮುಸ್ಲಿಮರ ಪವಿತ್ರ ಹಬ್ಬ ರಂಜಾನ್ ಸಂಭ್ರಮ ಮನೆ ಮಾಡಿದೆ. ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ, ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಹಲವು ಗಣ್ಯರು ನಾಡಿನ ಮುಸ್ಲಿಮರಿಗೆ ಹಬ್ಬದ ಶುಭಾಶಯ ಕೋರಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

‘ಈದ್ ಮುಬಾರಕ್! ಈ ದಿನ ದೇಶದ ಒಗ್ಗಟ್ಟಿನ ದ್ಯೋತಕವಾಗಿದೆ. ಸಮಾಜದ ಸಾಮರಸ್ಯದ ಪ್ರತೀಕ ಎಂದು ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ’ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ

Eid Mubarak! May this day deepen the bonds of unity and harmony in our society. https://t.co/lSeBAUc6JW

‘ಸರ್ವಶಕ್ತ ದೇವರು ಶಾಂತಿ, ಸಂತಸ, ಬುದ್ದಿ, ಉತ್ತಮ ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ಕೊಟ್ಟು ಕಾಪಾಡಲಿ ಎಂದು ಶುಭಹಾರೈಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ’ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ.

Eid Mubarak! May the Almighty bless us all with peace, happiness, wisdom and good health. #EidMubarak

‘ಈದ್‌–ಉಲ್–ಫಿತಾರ್‌ ಹಬ್ಬದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು. ಈ ಹಬ್ಬವು ಸಮಾಜದ ಸಾಮರಸ್ಯ, ಸಂತಸ, ಶಾಂತಿಯನ್ನು ಮುಂದುವರೆಸಲು ಬಲತುಂಬಲಿದೆ’ ಎಂದು ಗೃಹ ಸಚಿವ ರಾಜನಾಥ್ ಸಿಂಗ್ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

Warm greetings and best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul- Fitr. May this festival helps in furthering and strengthening the spirit of peace, harmony and happiness in our society.

— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 16, 2018