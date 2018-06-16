ರಂಜಾನ್ ಸಂಭ್ರಮ: ನಾಡಿನ ಗಣ್ಯರಿಂದ ಹರಿದು ಬಂದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳ ಮಹಾಪೂರ, ಸಂಭ್ರಮ
ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ದೇಶದಾದ್ಯಂತ ಮುಸ್ಲಿಮರ ಪವಿತ್ರ ಹಬ್ಬ ರಂಜಾನ್ ಸಂಭ್ರಮ ಮನೆ ಮಾಡಿದೆ. ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ, ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಹಲವು ಗಣ್ಯರು ನಾಡಿನ ಮುಸ್ಲಿಮರಿಗೆ ಹಬ್ಬದ ಶುಭಾಶಯ ಕೋರಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
‘ಈದ್ ಮುಬಾರಕ್! ಈ ದಿನ ದೇಶದ ಒಗ್ಗಟ್ಟಿನ ದ್ಯೋತಕವಾಗಿದೆ. ಸಮಾಜದ ಸಾಮರಸ್ಯದ ಪ್ರತೀಕ ಎಂದು ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ’ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ
Eid Mubarak! May this day deepen the bonds of unity and harmony in our society. https://t.co/lSeBAUc6JW
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 16, 2018
‘ಸರ್ವಶಕ್ತ ದೇವರು ಶಾಂತಿ, ಸಂತಸ, ಬುದ್ದಿ, ಉತ್ತಮ ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ಕೊಟ್ಟು ಕಾಪಾಡಲಿ ಎಂದು ಶುಭಹಾರೈಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ’ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ.
Eid Mubarak! May the Almighty bless us all with peace, happiness, wisdom and good health. #EidMubarak
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 16, 2018
‘ಈದ್–ಉಲ್–ಫಿತಾರ್ ಹಬ್ಬದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು. ಈ ಹಬ್ಬವು ಸಮಾಜದ ಸಾಮರಸ್ಯ, ಸಂತಸ, ಶಾಂತಿಯನ್ನು ಮುಂದುವರೆಸಲು ಬಲತುಂಬಲಿದೆ’ ಎಂದು ಗೃಹ ಸಚಿವ ರಾಜನಾಥ್ ಸಿಂಗ್ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
Warm greetings and best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul- Fitr. May this festival helps in furthering and strengthening the spirit of peace, harmony and happiness in our society.
— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 16, 2018
ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಚಂದ್ರಬಾಬು ನಾಯ್ಡು ಅವರು ವಿಜಯವಾಡದಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಗಾಂಧಿ ಮುನಿಸಿಪಾಲ್ ಕ್ರೀಡಾಂಗರಣದಲ್ಲಿ ನಮಾಜ್ ಮಾಡುವುದರ ಮೂಲಕ ಶುಭಾಶಯ ಕೋರಿದರು.
Andhra Pradesh: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu offers Namaz at Gandhi Municipal stadium in Vijayawada #EidulFitr pic.twitter.com/JaIMO1flSn
— ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2018
