ಮಂಗಳವಾರ, 9 ಜೂನ್ 2026
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ಬ್ಯಾಟಿಂಗ್–ಬೌಲಿಂಗ್ ಎರಡರಲ್ಲೂ ಮಿಂಚಿನ ಪ್ರದರ್ಶನ ತೋರಿದ ಸಚಿನ್ ಪುತ್ರ ಅರ್ಜುನ್

್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
Published : 9 ಜೂನ್ 2026, 10:21 IST
Last Updated : 9 ಜೂನ್ 2026, 10:21 IST
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ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ
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ಸಂಕ್ಷಿಪ್ತ ಮಾಹಿತಿ – ಪೂರ್ಣ ವಿವರಣೆಗೆ ಕ್ಲಿಕ್ ಮಾಡಿ
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಮುಖ್ಯಾಂಶಗಳ ಸಂಕ್ಷಿಪ್ತ ಸಾರಾಂಶ

ಬ್ಯಾಟಿಂಗ್–ಬೌಲಿಂಗ್ ಎರಡರಲ್ಲೂ ಮಿಂಚಿನ ಪ್ರದರ್ಶನ ತೋರಿದ ಸಚಿನ್ ಪುತ್ರ ಅರ್ಜುನ್

ಒಂದು ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ
ಮುಂಬೈ ಟಿ20 ಲೀಗ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಅರ್ಜುನ್ ತೆಂಡೂಲ್ಕರ್ ಬ್ಯಾಟಿಂಗ್ ಮತ್ತು ಬೌಲಿಂಗ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ತೋರಿದ ಭರ್ಜರಿ ಪ್ರದರ್ಶನದಿಂದ ARCS ಅಂಧೇರಿ ತಂಡವು ಗೆಲುವು ಸಾಧಿಸಿತು.
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಸಂಗತಿಗಳು
• ಅರ್ಜುನ್ ತೆಂಡೂಲ್ಕರ್ ಆಲ್‌ರೌಂಡ್ ಸಾಧನೆ
ಅರ್ಜುನ್ ತೆಂಡೂಲ್ಕರ್ ತಮ್ಮ ಅತ್ಯುತ್ತಮ ಬ್ಯಾಟಿಂಗ್ ಮತ್ತು ಬೌಲಿಂಗ್ ಮೂಲಕ ಪಂದ್ಯಶ್ರೇಷ್ಠ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿಯನ್ನು ಮುಡಿಗೇರಿಸಿಕೊಂಡರು.
• ಬೌಲಿಂಗ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಮಿಂಚಿದ ಅರ್ಜುನ್
ಪಂದ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಕೇವಲ 11 ರನ್ ನೀಡಿ ಮೂರು ಪ್ರಮುಖ ವಿಕೆಟ್ ಪಡೆದುಕೊಳ್ಳುವ ಮೂಲಕ ಎದುರಾಳಿ ಬ್ಯಾಟರ್‌ಗಳನ್ನು ಕಟ್ಟಿಹಾಕಿದರು.
• ಅಬ್ಬರದ ಬ್ಯಾಟಿಂಗ್ ಪ್ರದರ್ಶನ
ಬ್ಯಾಟಿಂಗ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಅರ್ಜುನ್ ಕೇವಲ 34 ಎಸೆತಗಳನ್ನು ಎದುರಿಸಿ 66 ರನ್ ಗಳಿಸಿ ತಂಡದ ಗೆಲುವಿಗೆ ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಪಾತ್ರ ವಹಿಸಿದರು.
• ಅಂಧೇರಿ ತಂಡದ ಭರ್ಜರಿ ಗೆಲುವು
ಬಾಂದ್ರಾ ಬ್ಲಾಸ್ಟರ್ಸ್ ನೀಡಿದ ಗುರಿಯನ್ನು ಬೆನ್ನಟ್ಟಿದ ಅಂಧೇರಿ ತಂಡ, 9 ವಿಕೆಟ್‌ಗಳ ಅಂತರದಿಂದ ಜಯಭೇರಿ ಬಾರಿಸಿತು.
• ಮುಶೀರ್ ಖಾನ್ ನಿರ್ಣಾಯಕ ಜೊತೆಯಾಟ
ಮುಶೀರ್ ಖಾನ್ ಅಜೇಯ 54 ರನ್ ಗಳಿಸುವ ಮೂಲಕ ಅರ್ಜುನ್ ತೆಂಡೂಲ್ಕರ್ ಅವರೊಂದಿಗೆ ಸೇರಿ ತಂಡವನ್ನು ಗುರಿಯತ್ತ ಕೊಂಡೊಯ್ದರು.
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಅಂಕಿಅಂಶಗಳು
3
ಅರ್ಜುನ್ ಗಳಿಸಿದ ವಿಕೆಟ್‌ಗಳು
66
ಅರ್ಜುನ್ ಗಳಿಸಿದ ರನ್‌ಗಳು
144
ಬಾಂದ್ರಾ ತಂಡದ ಒಟ್ಟು ರನ್
54
ಮುಶೀರ್ ಖಾನ್ ಗಳಿಸಿದ ರನ್
13.5
ಗೆಲುವಿಗೆ ತೆಗೆದುಕೊಂಡ ಓವರ್‌ಗಳು
ಎಐ ಬಳಸಿ ಸಂಸ್ಕರಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಪಿವಿ ಡಿಜಿಟಲ್ ತಂಡ ಪರಿಶೀಲಿಸಿದೆ
MumbaiT20 cricketSachin TendulkarDomestic cricketArjun Tendulkar

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

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