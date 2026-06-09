ಬ್ಯಾಟಿಂಗ್–ಬೌಲಿಂಗ್ ಎರಡರಲ್ಲೂ ಮಿಂಚಿನ ಪ್ರದರ್ಶನ ತೋರಿದ ಸಚಿನ್ ಪುತ್ರ ಅರ್ಜುನ್

ಒಂದು ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ
ಮುಂಬೈ ಟಿ20 ಲೀಗ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಅರ್ಜುನ್ ತೆಂಡೂಲ್ಕರ್ ಬ್ಯಾಟಿಂಗ್ ಮತ್ತು ಬೌಲಿಂಗ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ತೋರಿದ ಭರ್ಜರಿ ಪ್ರದರ್ಶನದಿಂದ ARCS ಅಂಧೇರಿ ತಂಡವು ಗೆಲುವು ಸಾಧಿಸಿತು.
Meet Arjun Tendulkar, the son of the great Sachin Tendulkar. He could easily live on his dad’s money. But he chose hard work and dedication towards cricket.— HK (@potter_here18) June 8, 2026
He smashed 60+ with the bat and 3/11 in 3 overs in bowling today in the Mumbai league. Mad Respect 🫡❤️ pic.twitter.com/3dxy4KR1pm
Arjun Tendulkar starts off with a bang by taking 2 wickets in the first over itself Video credits - @t20mumbai @mumbaicricassoc #T20Mumbai #ArjunTendulkar #INDvAFG #SachinTendulkar #Cricket pic.twitter.com/YMX7i1W2Tu— Chirag kohli (@ChiragK667) June 9, 2026
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.