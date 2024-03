IPL 2024 | ಉದ್ಘಾಟನಾ ಪಂದ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಚೆನ್ನೈ ಎದುರು ಬ್ಯಾಟಿಂಗ್ ಆರಂಭಿಸಿದ RCB

🚨 Toss Update 🚨



It's Game 1⃣ of the #TATAIPL 2024 and @RCBTweets have elected to bat against @ChennaiIPL in Chennai.



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/4j6FaLF15Y #CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/QA42EDNqtJ