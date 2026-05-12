ಮಂಗಳವಾರ, 12 ಮೇ 2026
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IPL Stats: ಪಂಜಾಬ್‌ಗೆ ಸತತ ನಾಲ್ಕನೇ ಸೋಲು, ಡೆಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ಲೇ-ಆಫ್ ಕನಸು ಜೀವಂತ

್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
Published : 12 ಮೇ 2026, 2:10 IST
Last Updated : 12 ಮೇ 2026, 2:10 IST
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ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ
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ಸಂಕ್ಷಿಪ್ತ ಮಾಹಿತಿ – ಪೂರ್ಣ ವಿವರಣೆಗೆ ಕ್ಲಿಕ್ ಮಾಡಿ
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಮುಖ್ಯಾಂಶಗಳ ಸಂಕ್ಷಿಪ್ತ ಸಾರಾಂಶ

IPL Stats: ಪಂಜಾಬ್‌ಗೆ ಸತತ ನಾಲ್ಕನೇ ಸೋಲು, ಡೆಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ಲೇ-ಆಫ್ ಕನಸು ಜೀವಂತ

ಒಂದು ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ
ಪಂಜಾಬ್ ಕಿಂಗ್ಸ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಗೆಲುವು ಸಾಧಿಸುವ ಮೂಲಕ ಡೆಲ್ಲಿ ಕ್ಯಾಪಿಟಲ್ಸ್ ಪ್ಲೇ-ಆಫ್ ಆಸೆಯನ್ನು ಜೀವಂತವಾಗಿರಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿದೆ.
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಸಂಗತಿಗಳು
ಪಂಜಾಬ್‌ಗೆ ಸತತ 4ನೇ ಸೋಲು
ಪಂಜಾಬ್ ಕಿಂಗ್ಸ್ ತಂಡವು ಸತತ ನಾಲ್ಕನೇ ಸೋಲಿನ ಮುಖಭಂಗಕ್ಕೊಳಗಾಗಿದೆ.
ಅಕ್ಷರ್-ಮಿಲ್ಲರ್ ಆಟ
ನಾಯಕ ಅಕ್ಷರ್ ಪಟೇಲ್ (56) ಮತ್ತು ಡೇವಿಡ್ ಮಿಲ್ಲರ್ (51) ಅರ್ಧಶತಕ ಗಳಿಸಿ ಡೆಲ್ಲಿ ಗೆಲುವಿನ ರೂವಾರಿಯೆನಿಸಿದರು. 
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಅಂಕಿಅಂಶಗಳು
7
ಅಂಕಪಟ್ಟಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಡೆಲ್ಲಿ ಸ್ಥಾನ
ಎಐ ಬಳಸಿ ಸಂಸ್ಕರಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಪಿವಿ ಡಿಜಿಟಲ್ ತಂಡ ಪರಿಶೀಲಿಸಿದೆ
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ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:IPL Stats: ಕೃಣಾಲ್ ಮಿಂಚು, ಭುವಿ ಸಿಕ್ಸರ್; ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿ ಟಾಪರ್, ಮುಂಬೈ ನಿರ್ಗಮನ
IPL Stats: ಕೃಣಾಲ್ ಮಿಂಚು, ಭುವಿ ಸಿಕ್ಸರ್; ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿ ಟಾಪರ್, ಮುಂಬೈ ನಿರ್ಗಮನ
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:IPL Stats: ಎಸ್‌ಆರ್‌ಎಚ್‌ಗೆ ಸತತ 5ನೇ ಗೆಲುವು, ಮುಂಬೈಗೆ ಮುಖಭಂಗ,ಬೂಮ್ರಾ ದುಬಾರಿ
IPL Stats: ಎಸ್‌ಆರ್‌ಎಚ್‌ಗೆ ಸತತ 5ನೇ ಗೆಲುವು, ಮುಂಬೈಗೆ ಮುಖಭಂಗ,ಬೂಮ್ರಾ ದುಬಾರಿ
ಶ್ರೇಯಸ್ ಅಯ್ಯರ್, ಅಕ್ಷರ್ ಪಟೇಲ್

ಶ್ರೇಯಸ್ ಅಯ್ಯರ್, ಅಕ್ಷರ್ ಪಟೇಲ್

(ಪಿಟಿಐ ಚಿತ್ರ)

ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:IPL Stats: ವಿರಾಟ್ 9,000 ರನ್ ಮೈಲಿಗಲ್ಲು, 6.3 ಓವರ್‌ನಲ್ಲೇ ಗೆದ್ದ ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿ
IPL Stats: ವಿರಾಟ್ 9,000 ರನ್ ಮೈಲಿಗಲ್ಲು, 6.3 ಓವರ್‌ನಲ್ಲೇ ಗೆದ್ದ ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿ
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:IPL Stats: ಹಿಂಗೆ-ಸಾಕಿಬ್ ಬೌಲಿಂಗ್ ಮೋಡಿ, ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನದ ಗೆಲುವಿನ ಓಟಕ್ಕೆ ಬ್ರೇಕ್
IPL Stats: ಹಿಂಗೆ-ಸಾಕಿಬ್ ಬೌಲಿಂಗ್ ಮೋಡಿ, ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನದ ಗೆಲುವಿನ ಓಟಕ್ಕೆ ಬ್ರೇಕ್
Punjab KingsShreyas IyerDelhi CapitalsIPL 2026

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

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