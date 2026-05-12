ಒಂದು ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ
ಪಂಜಾಬ್ ಕಿಂಗ್ಸ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಗೆಲುವು ಸಾಧಿಸುವ ಮೂಲಕ ಡೆಲ್ಲಿ ಕ್ಯಾಪಿಟಲ್ಸ್ ಪ್ಲೇ-ಆಫ್ ಆಸೆಯನ್ನು ಜೀವಂತವಾಗಿರಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿದೆ.
ಶ್ರೇಯಸ್ ಅಯ್ಯರ್, ಅಕ್ಷರ್ ಪಟೇಲ್
(ಪಿಟಿಐ ಚಿತ್ರ)
Ice in their veins and pure fire in their bats! 🧊🔥— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 11, 2026
Madhav Tiwari & Ashutosh Sharma with match-winning clutch cameos to seal the deal for #DC 🫡
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/wHhflKIvCR#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #PBKSvDC | @DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/ZqwSxTCrhj
Milestone Unlocked 🔓— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 11, 2026
Axar Patel powered his way into the 2⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣-run club in #TATAIPL 👏👏
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/wHhflKIvCR#KhelBindaas | #PBKSvDC | @akshar2026 pic.twitter.com/eJVldoghuM
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.