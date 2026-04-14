ಮಂಗಳವಾರ, 14 ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ 2026
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IPL Stats: ಹಿಂಗೆ-ಸಾಕಿಬ್ ಬೌಲಿಂಗ್ ಮೋಡಿ, ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನದ ಗೆಲುವಿನ ಓಟಕ್ಕೆ ಬ್ರೇಕ್

್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
Published : 14 ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ 2026, 2:48 IST
Last Updated : 14 ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ 2026, 2:59 IST
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ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ
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ಸಂಕ್ಷಿಪ್ತ ಮಾಹಿತಿ – ಪೂರ್ಣ ವಿವರಣೆಗೆ ಕ್ಲಿಕ್ ಮಾಡಿ
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಮುಖ್ಯಾಂಶಗಳ ಸಂಕ್ಷಿಪ್ತ ಸಾರಾಂಶ

IPL Stats: ಹಿಂಗೆ-ಸಾಕಿಬ್ ಬೌಲಿಂಗ್ ಮೋಡಿ, ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನದ ಗೆಲುವಿನ ಓಟಕ್ಕೆ ಬ್ರೇಕ್

ಒಂದು ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ
ಐಪಿಎಲ್ ಪದಾರ್ಪಣೆ ಪಂದ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಫುಲ್ ಹಿಂಗೆ ಮತ್ತು ಸಾಕಿಬ್ ಹುಸೇನ್ ಅವರ ಮಾರಕ ಬೌಲಿಂಗ್ ದಾಳಿಯಿಂದ ಸನ್‌ರೈಸರ್ಸ್ ಹೈದರಾಬಾದ್, ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ ರಾಯಲ್ಸ್ ತಂಡದ ಅಜೇಯ ಓಟಕ್ಕೆ ಬ್ರೇಕ್ ಹಾಕಿದೆ.
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಸಂಗತಿಗಳು
ಸನ್‌ರೈಸರ್ಸ್ ಭರ್ಜರಿ ಜಯ
ಹೈದರಾಬಾದ್ ತಂಡವು ನಿಗದಿತ 20 ಓವರ್‌ಗಳಲ್ಲಿ 216 ರನ್‌ಗಳನ್ನು ಗಳಿಸಿ, ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ ರಾಯಲ್ಸ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ 57 ರನ್‌ಗಳ ಅಂತರದಲ್ಲಿ ಗೆಲುವು ಸಾಧಿಸಿತು.
ಐಪಿಎಲ್ ದಾಖಲೆ
ಪ್ರಫುಲ್ ಹಿಂಗೆ ಐಪಿಎಲ್ ಇತಿಹಾಸದಲ್ಲಿ ಮೊದಲ ಓವರ್‌ನಲ್ಲೇ ಮೂರು ವಿಕೆಟ್ ಪಡೆದ ಮೊದಲ ಬೌಲರ್ ಎಂಬ ಹೆಗ್ಗಳಿಕೆಗೆ ಪಾತ್ರರಾದರು.
ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನದ ಅಗ್ರ ಕ್ರಮಾಂಕದ ವೈಫಲ್ಯ
ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನದ ಅಗ್ರ ನಾಲ್ವರು ಬ್ಯಾಟರ್‌ಗಳು ಸೇರಿ ಕೇವಲ 1 ರನ್ ಗಳಿಸಿದರು. ಇದು ತಂಡವೊಂದರ ಕಳಪೆ ಸಾಧನೆಯಾಗಿದೆ. ಅಲ್ಲದೆ ಮೊದಲ ಐದು ವಿಕೆಟ್‌ಗಳನ್ನು 9 ರನ್ ಅಂತರದಲ್ಲಿ ಕಳೆದುಕೊಂಡಿತು.
ಪದಾರ್ಪಣೆ ಪಂದ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ದಾಖಲೆ
ಪ್ರಫುಲ್ ಹಿಂಗೆ ಮತ್ತು ಸಾಕಿಬ್ ಹುಸೇನ್ ತಲಾ ನಾಲ್ಕು ವಿಕೆಟ್ ಪಡೆದು, ಐಪಿಎಲ್ ಪದಾರ್ಪಣೆ ಪಂದ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಅತಿ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ವಿಕೆಟ್ ಪಡೆದ ಭಾರತೀಯ ಬೌಲರ್‌ಗಳ ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಗುರುತಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಅಂಕಿಅಂಶಗಳು
216
ಸನ್‌ರೈಸರ್ಸ್ ಹೈದರಾಬಾದ್ ಗಳಿಸಿದ ರನ್
4
ಪ್ರಫುಲ್ ಹಿಂಗೆ ಪಡೆದ ವಿಕೆಟ್‌ಗಳು
1
ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನದ ಅಗ್ರ ನಾಲ್ವರು ಗಳಿಸಿದ ರನ್
57
ಗೆಲುವಿನ ಅಂತರ
ಎಐ ಬಳಸಿ ಸಂಸ್ಕರಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಪಿವಿ ಡಿಜಿಟಲ್ ತಂಡ ಪರಿಶೀಲಿಸಿದೆ
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ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:‌SRH vs RR: ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ ರಾಯಲ್ಸ್‌ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಭರ್ಜರಿ ಜಯ ಸಾಧಿಸಿದ ಸನ್‌ರೈಸರ್ಸ್‌
‌SRH vs RR: ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ ರಾಯಲ್ಸ್‌ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಭರ್ಜರಿ ಜಯ ಸಾಧಿಸಿದ ಸನ್‌ರೈಸರ್ಸ್‌
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:IPL 2026: ಉತ್ಸಾಹಿ ಕಿಂಗ್ಸ್‌, ಹತಾಶ ಕೆಕೆಆರ್‌ ಹಣಾಹಣಿ ಇಂದು
IPL 2026: ಉತ್ಸಾಹಿ ಕಿಂಗ್ಸ್‌, ಹತಾಶ ಕೆಕೆಆರ್‌ ಹಣಾಹಣಿ ಇಂದು
ಪ್ರಫುಲ್ ಹಿಂಗೆ

ಪ್ರಫುಲ್ ಹಿಂಗೆ

(ಪಿಟಿಐ ಚಿತ್ರ)

Sunrisers HyderabadRajasthan RoyalsRecordSRHIPL 2026

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

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