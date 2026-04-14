IPL Stats: ಹಿಂಗೆ-ಸಾಕಿಬ್ ಬೌಲಿಂಗ್ ಮೋಡಿ, ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನದ ಗೆಲುವಿನ ಓಟಕ್ಕೆ ಬ್ರೇಕ್

ಪ್ರಫುಲ್ ಹಿಂಗೆ
(ಪಿಟಿಐ ಚಿತ್ರ)
📸📸— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 13, 2026
👍 if you just had a dream #TATAIPL debut 😉
Match Highlights ▶️ https://t.co/SzC9XEXWRj #KhelBindaas | #SRHvRR | @SunRisers pic.twitter.com/OIRT84MhL6
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ✅— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 13, 2026
Dhruv Jurel ✅
Lhuan-dre Pretorius ✅
A dream start for Praful Hinge on his #TATAIPL debut 🧡
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/xGTDdKbXpY#KhelBindaas | #SRHvRR | @SunRisers pic.twitter.com/wLOPGPCqgR
Into the History Books 📚✍️— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 13, 2026
Praful Hinge becomes the first bowler in #TATAIPL to pick 3⃣ wickets in the opening over 🫡 #TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #SRHvRR | @SunRisers pic.twitter.com/uGv2ggCaXm
A NIGHT FOR THE DEBUTANTS! 🤩— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 13, 2026
Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain giving #TATAIPL fans a game to remember 🤜🤛
Watch Hussain's spell ▶️ https://t.co/pFEeR4dHxD#KhelBindaas | #SRHvRR | @SunRisers pic.twitter.com/YBpnrflB7o
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.