ದುಬೈ: ಇಂಡಿಯನ್ ಪ್ರೀಮಿಯರ್ ಲೀಗ್‌ ಟ್ವೆಂಟಿ-20 ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್ ಟೂರ್ನಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾನುವಾರ ನಡೆದ ಪಂದ್ಯದ ವೇಳೆ ಪ್ರೇಕ್ಷಕರ ಗ್ಯಾಲರಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕಾಣಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದ ಡೇವಿಡ್ ವಾರ್ನರ್, ಸನ್‌ರೈಸರ್ಸ್ ಹೈದರಾಬಾದ್ ತಂಡವನ್ನು ಬೆಂಬಲಿಸಿದ್ದರು.

ಡೇವಿಡ್ ವಾರ್ನರ್, ಗ್ಯಾಲರಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕುಳಿತುಕೊಂಡು ಸನ್‌ರೈಸರ್ಸ್ ಹೈದರಾಬಾದ್ ತಂಡದ ಬಾವುಟ ಹಾರಿಸುವ ದೃಶ್ಯವು ಕಂಡುಬಂದಿದೆ. ಇದೀಗ ಮಾಜಿ ನಾಯಕನನ್ನು ಕಡೆಗಣಿಸಿರುವುದಕ್ಕೆ ಸನ್‌ರೈಸರ್ಸ್ ಮ್ಯಾನೇಜ್‌ಮೆಂಟ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳಿಂದ ಆಕ್ರೋಶ ವ್ಯಕ್ತವಾಗಿದೆ.

ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ: ಕೆಕೆಆರ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಸೋತರೂ ಸದ್ದು ಮಾಡಿದ ಸನ್‌ರೈಸರ್ಸ್ ಯುವ ವೇಗಿ

2021ನೇ ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಕಳಪೆ ಪ್ರದರ್ಶನದ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಡೇವಿಡ್ ವಾರ್ನರ್ ಅವರನ್ನು ಮೊದಲು ನಾಯಕ ಸ್ಥಾನದಿಂದ ಕೈಬಿಡಲಾಗಿತ್ತು. ಬಳಿಕ ಪ್ಲೇಯಿಂಗ್ ಇಲೆವೆನ್‌ನಿಂದಲೂ ಹೊರಗಟ್ಟಲಾಗಿದೆ.

ಸನ್‌ರೈಸರ್ಸ್ ಡಗೌಟ್‌ನಲ್ಲೂ ವಾರ್ನರ್ ಕಾಣಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿರಲಿಲ್ಲ. ಓರ್ವ ಪ್ರೇಕ್ಷಕನಂತೆ ತಂಡಕ್ಕೆ ಬೆಂಬಲವನ್ನು ಸೂಚಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಆದರೆ ಹೈದರಾಬಾದ್ ತಂಡಕ್ಕೆ ಟ್ರೋಫಿ ಗೆಲ್ಲಿಸಿಕೊಟ್ಟ ನಾಯಕನನ್ನು ಈ ರೀತಿಯಾಗಿ ನಡೆಸಿಕೊಂಡ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳಿಂದ ಆಕ್ರೋಶ ವ್ಯಕ್ತವಾಗಿದೆ.

