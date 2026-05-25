ಒಂದು ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ
ಐಪಿಎಲ್ 2026ರ ಪ್ಲೇ-ಆಫ್ಗೆ ವೇದಿಕೆ ಸಿದ್ಧಗೊಂಡಿದ್ದು, ರಾಯಲ್ ಚಾಲೆಂಜರ್ಸ್ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು, ಗುಜರಾತ್ ಟೈಟನ್ಸ್, ಸನ್ರೈಸರ್ಸ್ ಹೈದರಾಬಾದ್ ಹಾಗೂ ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ ರಾಯಲ್ಸ್ ತಂಡಗಳು ತೇರ್ಗಡೆ ಹೊಂದಿವೆ.
ಕೃಪೆ:ಐಪಿಎಲ್
It's Playoffs time, folks 😎— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 24, 2026
Comment your early prediction for the winner 👇🏆 #TATAIPL | #TheFinalLeap | #Qualifier1 | #Eliminator pic.twitter.com/cT0Y2Ri3T6
We are officially in the endgame now! 🎬— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 24, 2026
1️⃣0️⃣ started the race, but only 4️⃣ survived the carnage 🏆#TATAIPL | #TheFinalLeap pic.twitter.com/k4kq8R5WbL
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.