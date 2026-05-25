ಸೋಮವಾರ, 25 ಮೇ 2026
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IPL Playoffs: ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿಗೆ ಅಗ್ರಸ್ಥಾನ, ಐಪಿಎಲ್ ಪ್ಲೇ-ಆಫ್‌ ವೇಳಾಪಟ್ಟಿ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ

್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
Published : 25 ಮೇ 2026, 3:00 IST
Last Updated : 25 ಮೇ 2026, 3:00 IST
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ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ
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ಸಂಕ್ಷಿಪ್ತ ಮಾಹಿತಿ – ಪೂರ್ಣ ವಿವರಣೆಗೆ ಕ್ಲಿಕ್ ಮಾಡಿ
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಮುಖ್ಯಾಂಶಗಳ ಸಂಕ್ಷಿಪ್ತ ಸಾರಾಂಶ

IPL Playoffs: ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿಗೆ ಅಗ್ರಸ್ಥಾನ, ಐಪಿಎಲ್ ಪ್ಲೇ-ಆಫ್‌ ವೇಳಾಪಟ್ಟಿ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ

ಒಂದು ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ
ಐಪಿಎಲ್ 2026ರ ಪ್ಲೇ-ಆಫ್‌ಗೆ ವೇದಿಕೆ ಸಿದ್ಧಗೊಂಡಿದ್ದು, ರಾಯಲ್ ಚಾಲೆಂಜರ್ಸ್ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು, ಗುಜರಾತ್ ಟೈಟನ್ಸ್, ಸನ್‌ರೈಸರ್ಸ್ ಹೈದರಾಬಾದ್ ಹಾಗೂ ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ ರಾಯಲ್ಸ್ ತಂಡಗಳು ತೇರ್ಗಡೆ ಹೊಂದಿವೆ.
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಸಂಗತಿಗಳು
ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿಗೆ ಅಗ್ರಸ್ಥಾನ
ಹಾಲಿ ಚಾಂಪಿಯನ್ ರಾಯಲ್ ಚಾಲೆಂಜರ್ಸ್ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು 18 ಅಂಕಗಳೊಂದಿಗೆ ಅಂಕಪಟ್ಟಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮೊದಲ ಸ್ಥಾನ ಪಡೆದು ಕ್ವಾಲಿಫೈಯರ್‌ಗೆ ಲಗ್ಗೆ ಇಟ್ಟಿತು. 
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಪಂದ್ಯಗಳ ವೇಳಾಪಟ್ಟಿ
ಮೇ 26ರಂದು ಧರ್ಮಶಾಲಾದಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆಯಲಿರುವ ಮೊದಲ ಕ್ವಾಲಿಫೈಯರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿ ತಂಡವು ಗುಜರಾತ್ ಸವಾಲನ್ನು ಎದುರಿಸಲಿದೆ. ಇಲ್ಲಿ ಗೆದ್ದರೆ ನೇರವಾಗಿ ಫೈನಲ್ ಟಿಕೆಟ್ ಪಡೆಯಲಿದೆ. 
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಅಂಕಿಅಂಶಗಳು
ಮೇ 26
ಮೊದಲ ಕ್ವಾಲಿಫೈಯರ್ ದಿನಾಂಕ
ಮೇ 31
ಫೈನಲ್ ಪಂದ್ಯದ ದಿನಾಂಕ
ಎಐ ಬಳಸಿ ಸಂಸ್ಕರಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಪಿವಿ ಡಿಜಿಟಲ್ ತಂಡ ಪರಿಶೀಲಿಸಿದೆ
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ಕೃಪೆ:ಐಪಿಎಲ್

ಕೃಪೆ:ಐಪಿಎಲ್

ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:IPL 2026 | KL ರಾಹುಲ್‌ ಅರ್ಧಶತಕ: ಡೆಲ್ಲಿ ಕ್ಯಾಪಿಟಲ್ಸ್‌ಗೆ ಗೆಲುವಿನ ‘ಸಿಹಿ’
IPL 2026 | KL ರಾಹುಲ್‌ ಅರ್ಧಶತಕ: ಡೆಲ್ಲಿ ಕ್ಯಾಪಿಟಲ್ಸ್‌ಗೆ ಗೆಲುವಿನ ‘ಸಿಹಿ’
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RCBRoyal Challengers BangaloreGujarat TitansSunrisers HyderabadRajasthan RoyalsIPL 2026

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

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