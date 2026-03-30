ಸೋಮವಾರ, 30 ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 2026
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IPL: ವಿರಾಟ್ ದಾಖಲೆ ಮುರಿದ ರೋಹಿತ್, ಮುಂಬೈಗೆ 14 ವರ್ಷಗಳಲ್ಲಿ 'ಮೊದಲ' ಗೆಲುವು

್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
Published : 30 ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 2026, 6:39 IST
Last Updated : 30 ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 2026, 6:39 IST
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ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ
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ಸಂಕ್ಷಿಪ್ತ ಮಾಹಿತಿ – ಪೂರ್ಣ ವಿವರಣೆಗೆ ಕ್ಲಿಕ್ ಮಾಡಿ
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಮುಖ್ಯಾಂಶಗಳ ಸಂಕ್ಷಿಪ್ತ ಸಾರಾಂಶ

IPL: ವಿರಾಟ್ ದಾಖಲೆ ಮುರಿದ ರೋಹಿತ್, ಮುಂಬೈಗೆ 14 ವರ್ಷಗಳಲ್ಲಿ 'ಮೊದಲ' ಗೆಲುವು

ಒಂದು ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ
ರೋಹಿತ್ ಶರ್ಮಾ ಭರ್ಜರಿ ಬ್ಯಾಟಿಂಗ್ ನೆರವಿನಿಂದ ಮುಂಬೈ ಇಂಡಿಯನ್ಸ್ 14 ವರ್ಷಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಆವೃತ್ತಿಯ ಮೊದಲ ಪಂದ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಗೆಲುವು ದಾಖಲಿಸಿದೆ.
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಸಂಗತಿಗಳು
ಸೋಲಿನ ಸರಪಳಿ ಅಂತ್ಯ
2012ರ ನಂತರ ಸತತ 13 ವರ್ಷಗಳ ಕಾಲ ತನ್ನ ಮೊದಲ ಪಂದ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಸೋಲುತ್ತಿದ್ದ ಮುಂಬೈ ಇಂಡಿಯನ್ಸ್, 5,107 ದಿನಗಳ ನಂತರ ಮೊದಲ ಪಂದ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಜಯ ಸಾಧಿಸಿದೆ.
ವಿರಾಟ್ ಕೊಹ್ಲಿ ದಾಖಲೆ ಬ್ರೇಕ್
ಐಪಿಎಲ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಒಂದು ತಂಡದ (ಕೆಕೆಆರ್) ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಅತಿ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ರನ್ (1,161) ಬಾರಿಸಿದ ದಾಖಲೆ ಬರೆದ ರೋಹಿತ್, ವಿರಾಟ್ ಕೊಹ್ಲಿಯವರ ದಾಖಲೆಯನ್ನು ಹಿಂದಿಕ್ಕಿದರು.
ಮುಂಬೈ ದಾಖಲೆಯ ರನ್ ಚೇಸ್
ಕೆಕೆಆರ್ ನೀಡಿದ್ದ 221 ರನ್‌ಗಳ ಗುರಿಯನ್ನು ಬೆನ್ನಟ್ಟಿದ ಮುಂಬೈ, ಐಪಿಎಲ್ ಇತಿಹಾಸದಲ್ಲಿ ತನ್ನ ಅತ್ಯಂತ ಗರಿಷ್ಠ ರನ್ ಚೇಸ್ ಸಾಧನೆಯನ್ನು ದಾಖಲಿಸಿತು.
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಅಂಕಿಅಂಶಗಳು
13 ವರ್ಷಗಳು
ಸತತ ಸೋಲಿನ ವರ್ಷಗಳು
5,107 ದಿನಗಳು
ಗೆಲುವಿಗಾಗಿ ಕಾಯ್ದ ದಿನಗಳು
1,161
ಕೆಕೆಆರ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ರೋಹಿತ್ ಒಟ್ಟು ರನ್
221 ರನ್
ಮುಂಬೈ ಬೆನ್ನಟ್ಟಿದ ಗರಿಷ್ಠ ಮೊತ್ತ
23
ರೋಹಿತ್ ವೇಗದ ಅರ್ಧಶತಕದ ಎಸೆತಗಳು
ಎಐ ಬಳಸಿ ಸಂಸ್ಕರಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಪಿವಿ ಡಿಜಿಟಲ್ ತಂಡ ಪರಿಶೀಲಿಸಿದೆ
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MI vs KKR: 13 ವರ್ಷದ ಬಳಿಕ ದಾಖಲೆಯ ಗುರಿ ಬೆನ್ನಟ್ಟಿ ಗೆದ್ದ ಮುಂಬೈ
ಅಜಿಂಕ್ಯ ರಹಾನೆ, ರೋಹಿತ್ ಶರ್ಮಾ

ಅಜಿಂಕ್ಯ ರಹಾನೆ, ರೋಹಿತ್ ಶರ್ಮಾ

(ಪಿಟಿಐ ಚಿತ್ರ)

Ajinkya RahaneT20 cricketRohit SharmaHardik PandyaMumbai IndiansKolkata Knight RidersWankhede StadiumIPL 2026

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

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