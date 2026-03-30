IPL: ವಿರಾಟ್ ದಾಖಲೆ ಮುರಿದ ರೋಹಿತ್, ಮುಂಬೈಗೆ 14 ವರ್ಷಗಳಲ್ಲಿ 'ಮೊದಲ' ಗೆಲುವು

ಒಂದು ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ
ರೋಹಿತ್ ಶರ್ಮಾ ಭರ್ಜರಿ ಬ್ಯಾಟಿಂಗ್ ನೆರವಿನಿಂದ ಮುಂಬೈ ಇಂಡಿಯನ್ಸ್ 14 ವರ್ಷಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಆವೃತ್ತಿಯ ಮೊದಲ ಪಂದ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಗೆಲುವು ದಾಖಲಿಸಿದೆ.
ಅಜಿಂಕ್ಯ ರಹಾನೆ, ರೋಹಿತ್ ಶರ್ಮಾ
(ಪಿಟಿಐ ಚಿತ್ರ)
3️⃣8️⃣ balls of pure emotion 😍— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 29, 2026
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli bringing the GOLDEN years back ✨#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | @mipaltan | @rcbtweets | @ImRo45 | @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/mld90P4Xr5
Sealed in style 🔒@mipaltan begin their #TATAIPL 2026 campaign with an impressive 6⃣-wicket victory at home 💙— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 29, 2026
Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/JmJcgsoHQ7#KhelBindaas | #MIvKKR pic.twitter.com/zOnWb5Sc8U
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.