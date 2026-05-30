ಶನಿವಾರ, 30 ಮೇ 2026
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ಸಾಯಿ ಮತ್ತೆ ಹಿಟ್ ವಿಕೆಟ್, ಶತಕದಂಚಿನಲ್ಲಿ ವೈಭವ್ ಥೇಟ್ ಕ್ಯಾಚ್ ಔಟ್, ಟಾಸ್ ವಿವಾದ

್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
Published : 30 ಮೇ 2026, 6:40 IST
Last Updated : 30 ಮೇ 2026, 6:40 IST
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ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ
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ಸಂಕ್ಷಿಪ್ತ ಮಾಹಿತಿ – ಪೂರ್ಣ ವಿವರಣೆಗೆ ಕ್ಲಿಕ್ ಮಾಡಿ
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಮುಖ್ಯಾಂಶಗಳ ಸಂಕ್ಷಿಪ್ತ ಸಾರಾಂಶ

ಸಾಯಿ ಮತ್ತೆ ಹಿಟ್ ವಿಕೆಟ್, ಶಕತದಂಚಿನಲ್ಲಿ ವೈಭವ್ ಥೇಟ್ ಕ್ಯಾಚ್ ಔಟ್, ಟಾಸ್ ವಿವಾದ

ಒಂದು ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ
ಐಪಿಎಲ್ ಎರಡನೇ ಕ್ವಾಲಿಫೈಯರ್ ಪಂದ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ ರಾಯಲ್ಸ್ ಮಣಿಸಿ ಗುಜರಾತ್ ಟೈಟನ್ಸ್ ಫೈನಲ್ ಪ್ರವೇಶಿಸಿತು, ಆದರೆ ಸಾಯಿ ಸುದರ್ಶನ್ ಹಿಟ್ ವಿಕೆಟ್ ಮತ್ತು ಟಾಸ್ ವಿವಾದ ಚರ್ಚೆಗೆ ಗ್ರಾಸವಾಯಿತು.
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಮುಖ್ಯಾಂಶಗಳು
ಟಾಸ್ ಗೊಂದಲ
ಗುಜರಾತ್ ಹಾಗೂ ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ ನಡುವಣ ಪಂದ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಟಾಸ್ ಎರಡೆರಡು ಬಾರಿ ಹಾಕಿರುವುದು ವಿವಾದಕ್ಕೆ ಕಾರಣವಾಗಿದೆ. ಮೊದಲ ಬಾರಿ ಟಾಸ್ ಹಾಕಿದಾಗ ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ ತಂಡದ ನಾಯಕ ರಿಯಾನ್ ಪರಾಗ್ ಕರೆಯನ್ನು ಪಂದ್ಯದ ರೆಫರಿ ಪ್ರಕಾಶ್ ಭಟ್ ಆಲಿಸದ ಕಾರಣ ಟಾಸ್ ಮತ್ತೆ ಹಾಕಲು ವಿನಂತಿಸಲಾಯಿತು.
ಸಾಯಿ ಸುದರ್ಶನ್ ಹಿಟ್ ವಿಕೆಟ್
ಸಾಯಿ ಸುದರ್ಶನ್ ಸತತ ಎರಡನೇ ಪಂದ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಹಿಟ್ ವಿಕೆಟ್ ಆಗಿ ಹೊರನಡೆದರು. ಬ್ಯಾಟಿಂಗ್ ಮಾಡುವಾಗ ಬ್ಯಾಟ್ ಮೇಲಿನ ಹಿಡಿತ ತಪ್ಪುವುದು ಇದಕ್ಕೆ ಮುಖ್ಯ ಕಾರಣ ಎಂದು ವಿಶ್ಲೇಷಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ.
ವೈಭವ್ ಸೂರ್ಯವಂಶಿ ದಾಖಲೆ
ವೈಭವ್ ಸೂರ್ಯವಂಶಿ ಶತಕದ ಸನಿಹದಲ್ಲಿ ಔಟ್ ಆದರು. ಸತತ ಎರಡನೇ ಸಲವೂ ಅಪ್ಪರ್ ಕಟ್ ಸಿಕ್ಸರ್ ಹೊಡೆಯಲು ಹೋಗಿ ಔಟ್ ಆಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಅಂಕಿಅಂಶಗಳು
58
ಸಾಯಿ ಸುದರ್ಶನ್ ಗಳಿಸಿದ ರನ್
96
ವೈಭವ್ ಸೂರ್ಯವಂಶಿ ಗಳಿಸಿದ ರನ್
72
ಒಟ್ಟು ಗಳಿಸಿದ ಸಿಕ್ಸರ್‌ಗಳು (ವೈಭವ್)
ಎಐ ಬಳಸಿ ಸಂಸ್ಕರಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಪಿವಿ ಡಿಜಿಟಲ್ ತಂಡ ಪರಿಶೀಲಿಸಿದೆ
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ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

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