ಸಾಯಿ ಮತ್ತೆ ಹಿಟ್ ವಿಕೆಟ್, ಶತಕದಂಚಿನಲ್ಲಿ ವೈಭವ್ ಥೇಟ್ ಕ್ಯಾಚ್ ಔಟ್, ಟಾಸ್ ವಿವಾದ

🚨Toss update from New Chandigarh 🚨@rajasthanroyals won the toss and elected to bat first against @gujarat_titans— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2026
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/eupS8cBPc2#TATAIPL | #Qualifier2 | #TheFinalLeap | #GTvRR pic.twitter.com/VuLXsWl9Ih
📸— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2026
That moment when the time stood still for Sai Sudharsan 🫣
WATCH the dismissal: https://t.co/uXqxuKLQXx#TATAIPL | #Qualifier2 | #TheFinalLeap | #GTvRR pic.twitter.com/plkvDEgzKk
Hit wicket! Twice in two innings! 🤯— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 29, 2026
So unlucky for #SaiSudharsan! Everyone is in disbelief! 😳💔#TATAIPL Qualifier 2 👉 #GTvRR | LIVE NOW 👉https://t.co/pv6LOaRl1f pic.twitter.com/vefx3gx65i
Can you believe IT HAS HAPPENED AGAIN? 😮— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2026
One on 9️⃣7️⃣, the other on 9️⃣6️⃣ 🫣
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/eupS8cBPc2#TATAIPL | #Qualifier2 | #TheFinalLeap | #GTvRR | @rajasthanroyals pic.twitter.com/DS9pgNtsWp
Add this to the list of incredible records to the 1⃣5⃣-year-old's name 🫡💥— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2026
He gets to the milestone in 2️⃣3️⃣ innings!
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/eupS8cBPc2#TATAIPL | #Qualifier2 | #TheFinalLeap | #GTvRR pic.twitter.com/0CvXnyJHqa
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.