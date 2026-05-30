ಸಾಯಿ ಮತ್ತೆ ಹಿಟ್ ವಿಕೆಟ್, ಶತಕದಂಚಿನಲ್ಲಿ ವೈಭವ್ ಥೇಟ್ ಕ್ಯಾಚ್ ಔಟ್, ಟಾಸ್ ವಿವಾದ

Add this to the list of incredible records to the 1⃣5⃣-year-old's name 🫡💥



He gets to the milestone in 2️⃣3️⃣ innings!



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