Checkmate ♟️👑 #TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #RCBvKKR | @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/FJWea3Zs3z— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 13, 2026
ವಿರಾಟ್ ಕೊಹ್ಲಿ
(ಪಿಟಿಐ ಚಿತ್ರ)
Reaching another milestone and redefining its benchmark 🙌— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 13, 2026
Just VIRAT KOHLI things 👊#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #RCBvKKR | @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/J03DGlbdnN
Some classics never go out of style 💯👑— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 13, 2026
Give Virat Kohli a target and he writes history 🙌
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/X27WecYjiZ#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #RCBvKKR | @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/LcdqKiwYVo
ವಿರಾಟ್ ಕೊಹ್ಲಿ
(ಪಿಟಿಐ ಚಿತ್ರ)
The love for batting that hasn't faded away after more than two decades 🫡— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 13, 2026
Virat Kohli on what keeps him going ❤️#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #RCBvKKR | @imVkohli | @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/DzqJnTUkWm
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.