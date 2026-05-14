ಗುರುವಾರ, 14 ಮೇ 2026
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IPL Stats: 0,0 ಬಳಿಕ ಶತಕ, ಐಪಿಎಲ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ವಿಶಿಷ್ಟ ದಾಖಲೆ ಬರೆದ ಚೇಸ್ ಮಾಸ್ಟರ್

್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
Published : 14 ಮೇ 2026, 2:30 IST
Last Updated : 14 ಮೇ 2026, 2:30 IST
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ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ
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ಸಂಕ್ಷಿಪ್ತ ಮಾಹಿತಿ – ಪೂರ್ಣ ವಿವರಣೆಗೆ ಕ್ಲಿಕ್ ಮಾಡಿ
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಮುಖ್ಯಾಂಶಗಳ ಸಂಕ್ಷಿಪ್ತ ಸಾರಾಂಶ

IPL Stats: 0,0 ಬಳಿಕ ಶತಕ, ಐಪಿಎಲ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ವಿಶಿಷ್ಟ ದಾಖಲೆ ಬರೆದ ಚೇಸ್ ಮಾಸ್ಟರ್

ಒಂದು ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ
ಐಪಿಎಲ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಸತತ ಎರಡು ಬಾರಿ ಸೊನ್ನೆ ಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದ ವಿರಾಟ್ ಕೊಹ್ಲಿ, ಕೆಕೆಆರ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧದ ಪಂದ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಭರ್ಜರಿ ಶತಕ ಸಿಡಿಸಿ ಐತಿಹಾಸಿಕ ದಾಖಲೆಗಳನ್ನು ಬರೆದಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಮುಖ್ಯಾಂಶಗಳು
ಐಪಿಎಲ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ದಾಖಲೆಯ 9ನೇ ಶತಕ
ವಿರಾಟ್ ಕೊಹ್ಲಿ ಐಪಿಎ‌ಲ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ದಾಖಲೆಯ 9ನೇ ಶತಕದ ಸಾಧನೆ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಟಿ20 ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಹೊಸ ಮೈಲಿಗಲ್ಲು
ರನ್ ಮೆಶಿನ್ ಖ್ಯಾತಿಯ ವಿರಾಟ್ ಕೊಹ್ಲಿ ಟಿ20 ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ 14,000 ರನ್‌ಗಳ ಮೈಲಿಗಲ್ಲು ತಲುಪಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅಲ್ಲದೆ ವೇಗದಲ್ಲಿ ಈ ಸಾಧನೆ ಮಾಡಿದ (409 ಇನಿಂಗ್ಸ್) ಬ್ಯಾಟರ್ ಎನಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 
ಅಗ್ರಸ್ಥಾನದಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಯಲ್ ಚಾಲೆಂಜರ್ಸ್ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು
ಈ ಗೆಲುವಿನೊಂದಿಗೆ ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿ ತಂಡವು ಪಾಯಿಂಟ್ಸ್ ಪಟ್ಟಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಅಗ್ರಸ್ಥಾನಕ್ಕೇರಿದ್ದು, ಪ್ಲೇ-ಆಫ್ ಹೊಸ್ತಿಲಲ್ಲಿದೆ.
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಅಂಕಿಅಂಶಗಳು
9
ಐಪಿಎಲ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ವಿರಾಟ್ ಗಳಿಸಿದ ಶತಕಗಳು
14,000
ಟಿ20 ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್ ಒಟ್ಟು ರನ್‌ಗಳು
279
ಒಟ್ಟು ಐಪಿಎಲ್ ಪಂದ್ಯಗಳು
ಎಐ ಬಳಸಿ ಸಂಸ್ಕರಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಪಿವಿ ಡಿಜಿಟಲ್ ತಂಡ ಪರಿಶೀಲಿಸಿದೆ
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ವಿರಾಟ್ ಕೊಹ್ಲಿ

ವಿರಾಟ್ ಕೊಹ್ಲಿ

(ಪಿಟಿಐ ಚಿತ್ರ)

ವಿರಾಟ್ ಕೊಹ್ಲಿ

ವಿರಾಟ್ ಕೊಹ್ಲಿ

(ಪಿಟಿಐ ಚಿತ್ರ)

ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:IPL Stats: ಹೈದರಾಬಾದ್ 86ಕ್ಕೆ ಆಲೌಟ್, ಸತತ 5ನೇ ಜಯ ಗಳಿಸಿದ ಗುಜರಾತ್
IPL Stats: ಹೈದರಾಬಾದ್ 86ಕ್ಕೆ ಆಲೌಟ್, ಸತತ 5ನೇ ಜಯ ಗಳಿಸಿದ ಗುಜರಾತ್
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:IPL Stats: ಪಂಜಾಬ್‌ಗೆ ಸತತ ನಾಲ್ಕನೇ ಸೋಲು, ಡೆಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ಲೇ-ಆಫ್ ಕನಸು ಜೀವಂತ
IPL Stats: ಪಂಜಾಬ್‌ಗೆ ಸತತ ನಾಲ್ಕನೇ ಸೋಲು, ಡೆಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ಲೇ-ಆಫ್ ಕನಸು ಜೀವಂತ
RCBVirat KohliRoyal Challengers BangaloreKolkata Knight RidersIPL 2026

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

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