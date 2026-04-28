ವಿರಾಟ್ ಕೊಹ್ಲಿ
Miles ahead of the pack! 🏃♂️— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 27, 2026
Virat Kohli operating on a different level 🫡#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #DCvRCB | @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/HkdKh8NKD1
Set up by the ball. Smashed by the bat 🤝— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 27, 2026
A record night in New Delhi for #RCB ❤️
Match Highlights ▶️ https://t.co/ht1UPNCG7o#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #DCvRCB pic.twitter.com/bGPHzN0DYD
Absolutely 𝙃𝙤𝙛𝙛 the charts! 📈— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 27, 2026
Josh Hazlewood walks away with the POTM award after a lethal 4/12 👏
Watch his spell ▶️ https://t.co/LpvN8M1tHD#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #DCvRCB | @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/de5sHKOPuz
Done in style, Done with conviction ✅✅@rcbtweets claim 2️⃣ points registering a record chase in New Delhi 🔥— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 27, 2026
Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/HIiNNEutP0#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #DCvRCB pic.twitter.com/IWcxJ3PLkV
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.