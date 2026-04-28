ಮಂಗಳವಾರ, 28 ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ 2026
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IPL Stats: ವಿರಾಟ್ 9,000 ರನ್ ಮೈಲಿಗಲ್ಲು, 6.3 ಓವರ್‌ನಲ್ಲೇ ಗೆದ್ದ ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿ

್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
Published : 28 ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ 2026, 2:11 IST
Last Updated : 28 ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ 2026, 2:11 IST
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ಸಂಕ್ಷಿಪ್ತ ಮಾಹಿತಿ – ಪೂರ್ಣ ವಿವರಣೆಗೆ ಕ್ಲಿಕ್ ಮಾಡಿ
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಮುಖ್ಯಾಂಶಗಳ ಸಂಕ್ಷಿಪ್ತ ಸಾರಾಂಶ

IPL Stats: ವಿರಾಟ್ 9,000 ರನ್ ಮೈಲಿಗಲ್ಲು, 6.3 ಓವರ್‌ನಲ್ಲೇ ಗೆದ್ದ ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿ

ಒಂದು ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ
ಐಪಿಎಲ್ ಪಂದ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಡೆಲ್ಲಿ ಕ್ಯಾಪಿಟಲ್ಸ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿ ಭರ್ಜರಿ ಜಯ ಸಾಧಿಸಿದೆ. ಇದೇ ವೇಳೆ ವಿರಾಟ್ ಕೊಹ್ಲಿ ಐಪಿಎಲ್ ಇತಿಹಾಸದಲ್ಲಿ 9,000 ರನ್ ಮೈಲಿಗಲ್ಲು ತಲುಪಿದ್ದಾರೆ.  
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಸಂಗತಿಗಳು
ವಿರಾಟ್ ಕೊಹ್ಲಿಯ ಐತಿಹಾಸಿಕ ಸಾಧನೆ
ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿ ಸ್ಟಾರ್ ಆಟಗಾರ ವಿರಾಟ್ ಕೊಹ್ಲಿ ಐಪಿಎಲ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ 9,000 ರನ್ ಪೂರೈಸಿದ ಮೊದಲ ಬ್ಯಾಟರ್ ಎಂಬ ಖ್ಯಾತಿಗೆ ಭಾಜನರಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 
ಡೆಲ್ಲಿ 75ಕ್ಕೆ ಆಲೌಟ್
ಜೋಶ್ ಹ್ಯಾಜಲ್‌ವುಡ್ ಮತ್ತು ಭುವನೇಶ್ವರ್ ಕುಮಾರ್ ಅವರ ಮಾರಕ ದಾಳಿಗೆ ನಲುಗಿದ ಡೆಲ್ಲಿ ಕ್ಯಾಪಿಟಲ್ಸ್, ಕೇವಲ 75 ರನ್‌ಗಳಿಗೆ ಆಲೌಟ್ ಆಯಿತು.
6.3 ಓವರ್‌ನಲ್ಲೇ ಗೆದ್ದ ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿ 
ಡೆಲ್ಲಿ ನೀಡಿದ 76 ರನ್‌ಗಳ ಅಲ್ಪ ಗುರಿಯನ್ನು ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿ ಕೇವಲ 6.3 ಓವರ್‌ಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಸಾಧಿಸಿ, ಅಂಕಪಟ್ಟಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಎರಡನೇ ಸ್ಥಾನಕ್ಕೆ ತಲುಪಿತು. 
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಅಂಕಿಅಂಶಗಳು
9,012
ವಿರಾಟ್ ಕೊಹ್ಲಿಯ ಒಟ್ಟು ಐಪಿಎಲ್ ರನ್‌ಗಳು
75
ಡೆಲ್ಲಿ ತಂಡದ ಒಟ್ಟು ಮೊತ್ತ
6.3
ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿ ಗೆದ್ದ ಓವರ್‌ಗಳು
ಎಐ ಬಳಸಿ ಸಂಸ್ಕರಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಪಿವಿ ಡಿಜಿಟಲ್ ತಂಡ ಪರಿಶೀಲಿಸಿದೆ
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ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

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