ಒಂದು ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ
ಐಪಿಎಲ್ ಪಂದ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಯಲ್ ಚಾಲೆಂಜರ್ಸ್ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ತಂಡವು ಮುಂಬೈ ಇಂಡಿಯನ್ಸ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ರೋಚಕ ಜಯ ಸಾಧಿಸಿ ಅಂಕಪಟ್ಟಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಅಗ್ರಸ್ಥಾನಕ್ಕೇರಿತು.
#RCB fans, how are the nerves now? 😅❤️— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 10, 2026
🎥 An 𝗮𝗯𝘀𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗹𝘆 𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗱-𝗯𝗹𝗼𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗴 finish in Raipur takes @RCBTweets to the 🔝 of the points table 🔢👏
Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/wYlCB10dhm#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/BcYyHO01gB
ಆರ್ಸಿಬಿಗೆ ಗೆಲುವು
(ಪಿಟಿಐ ಚಿತ್ರ)
📸📸— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 10, 2026
That ball boy was every #RCB fan after that thrilling win ❤️#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #RCBvMI | @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/7zN8tH1Yz0
ಆರ್ಸಿಬಿ ಆಟಗಾರರ ಸಂಭ್ರಮ
(ಪಿಟಿಐ)
At the summit ⛰️❤️— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 10, 2026
A nail-biting win helps @RCBTweets reclaim the No.1⃣ spot in the points table! 📈
Will we see the first team qualify in the coming week? 🤔#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas pic.twitter.com/s6tD0MFqpZ
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.