ಸೋಮವಾರ, 11 ಮೇ 2026
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IPL Stats: ಕೃಣಾಲ್ ಮಿಂಚು, ಭುವಿ ಸಿಕ್ಸರ್; ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿ ಟಾಪರ್, ಮುಂಬೈ ನಿರ್ಗಮನ

್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
Published : 11 ಮೇ 2026, 2:10 IST
Last Updated : 11 ಮೇ 2026, 2:10 IST
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ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ
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ಸಂಕ್ಷಿಪ್ತ ಮಾಹಿತಿ – ಪೂರ್ಣ ವಿವರಣೆಗೆ ಕ್ಲಿಕ್ ಮಾಡಿ
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಮುಖ್ಯಾಂಶಗಳ ಸಂಕ್ಷಿಪ್ತ ಸಾರಾಂಶ

IPL Stats: ಕೃಣಾಲ್ ಮಿಂಚು, ಭುವಿ ಸಿಕ್ಸರ್; ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿ ಟಾಪರ್, ಮುಂಬೈ ನಿರ್ಗಮನ

ಒಂದು ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ
ಐಪಿಎಲ್ ಪಂದ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಯಲ್ ಚಾಲೆಂಜರ್ಸ್ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ತಂಡವು ಮುಂಬೈ ಇಂಡಿಯನ್ಸ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ರೋಚಕ ಜಯ ಸಾಧಿಸಿ ಅಂಕಪಟ್ಟಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಅಗ್ರಸ್ಥಾನಕ್ಕೇರಿತು.
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಸಂಗತಿಗಳು
ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿಗೆ ರೋಚಕ ಜಯ
ಮುಂಬೈ ವಿರುದ್ಧದ ಪಂದ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಕೃಣಾಲ್ ಪಾಂಡ್ಯ ಅವರ ಅಮೋಘ ಅರ್ಧಶತಕ ಮತ್ತು ಭುವಿಯ ನಿರ್ಣಾಯಕ ಸಿಕ್ಸರ್‌ನಿಂದ ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿ ಅಂತಿಮ ಎಸೆತದಲ್ಲಿ ಗೆಲುವು ಸಾಧಿಸಿತು.
ಅಂಕಪಟ್ಟಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿ ಅಗ್ರಸ್ಥಾನ
ಈ ಗೆಲುವಿನೊಂದಿಗೆ 11 ಪಂದ್ಯಗಳಿಂದ 14 ಅಂಕ ಗಳಿಸಿರುವ ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿ, ಅಂಕಪಟ್ಟಿಯ ಮೊದಲ ಸ್ಥಾನವನ್ನು ಪಡೆದುಕೊಂಡಿದೆ.
ಮುಂಬೈ, ಲಖನೌ ನಿರ್ಗಮನ
ಈ ಸೋಲಿನೊಂದಿಗೆ ಮುಂಬೈ ಇಂಡಿಯನ್ಸ್ ಮತ್ತು ಲಖನೌ ಸೂಪರ್ ಜೈಂಟ್ಸ್ ತಂಡಗಳು ಐಪಿಎಲ್ ಟೂರ್ನಿಯಂದ ನಿರ್ಗಮಿಸಿವೆ. 
ಭುವನೇಶ್ವರ್ ಆಲ್‌ರೌಂಡ್ ಆಟ
ನಾಲ್ಕು ವಿಕೆಟ್ ಹಾಗೂ ಅಂತಿಮ ಓವರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಸಿಕ್ಸರ್ ಬಾರಿಸಿದ ಭುವಿ ಅರ್ಹವಾಗಿಯೇ ಪಂದ್ಯಶ್ರೇಷ್ಠ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿಗೆ ಭಾಜನರಾದರು.
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಅಂಕಿಅಂಶಗಳು
73
ಕೃಣಾಲ್ ಪಾಂಡ್ಯ ಗಳಿಸಿದ ರನ್
4
ಭುವಿ ಗಳಿಸಿದ ವಿಕೆಟ್‌ಗಳು
14
ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿ ಅಂಕ
+1.103
ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿ ರನ್ ರೇಟ್
ಎಐ ಬಳಸಿ ಸಂಸ್ಕರಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಪಿವಿ ಡಿಜಿಟಲ್ ತಂಡ ಪರಿಶೀಲಿಸಿದೆ
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ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:IPL 2026: RCB vs MI- ಅಂತಿಮ ಎಸೆತದಲ್ಲಿ ಗೆದ್ದ ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿ!
IPL 2026: RCB vs MI- ಅಂತಿಮ ಎಸೆತದಲ್ಲಿ ಗೆದ್ದ ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿ!
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:RCB vs LSG: ಮಾರ್ಷ್ ಸ್ಫೋಟಕ ಶತಕ, ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿಗೆ ಸೋಲು
RCB vs LSG: ಮಾರ್ಷ್ ಸ್ಫೋಟಕ ಶತಕ, ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿಗೆ ಸೋಲು
ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿಗೆ ಗೆಲುವು

ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿಗೆ ಗೆಲುವು

(ಪಿಟಿಐ ಚಿತ್ರ)

ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿ ಆಟಗಾರರ ಸಂಭ್ರಮ

ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿ ಆಟಗಾರರ ಸಂಭ್ರಮ

(ಪಿಟಿಐ)

ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:IPL: ಗುಜರಾತ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಎಡವಿದ ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿ, ವಿಕೆಟ್ ಬೇಟೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಭುವಿಗೆ ಅಗ್ರಸ್ಥಾನ
IPL: ಗುಜರಾತ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಎಡವಿದ ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿ, ವಿಕೆಟ್ ಬೇಟೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಭುವಿಗೆ ಅಗ್ರಸ್ಥಾನ
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:IPL Stats: ಎಸ್‌ಆರ್‌ಎಚ್‌ಗೆ ಸತತ 5ನೇ ಗೆಲುವು, ಮುಂಬೈಗೆ ಮುಖಭಂಗ,ಬೂಮ್ರಾ ದುಬಾರಿ
IPL Stats: ಎಸ್‌ಆರ್‌ಎಚ್‌ಗೆ ಸತತ 5ನೇ ಗೆಲುವು, ಮುಂಬೈಗೆ ಮುಖಭಂಗ,ಬೂಮ್ರಾ ದುಬಾರಿ
RCBVirat KohliMumbai IndiansKrunal PandyaIPL 2026

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

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