ಒಂದು ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ
ರಾಯಲ್ ಚಾಲೆಂಜರ್ಸ್ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ವಿರುದ್ಧ ನಡೆದ ಐಪಿಎಲ್ ಪಂದ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಗುಜರಾತ್ ಟೈಟನ್ಸ್ ನಾಲ್ಕು ವಿಕೆಟ್ ಅಂತರದ ಗೆಲುವು ದಾಖಲಿಸಿದೆ.
Kagiso Rabada gets his revenge 👊— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 30, 2026
Both #RCB openers back in the hut with the #GT seamers striking 👏
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/I5Hg8ybefh#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #GTvRCB pic.twitter.com/GhZvugyyc2
Revenge completed in their own backyard! 🏟️— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 30, 2026
Celebrations in the #GT camp as they seal a much-needed 4️⃣-wicket win over #RCB in Ahmedabad 💙
Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/I5Hg8ybefh#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #GTvRCB | @gujarat_titans pic.twitter.com/qWfAmFUhRP
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.