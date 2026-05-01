Revenge completed in their own backyard! 🏟️



Celebrations in the #GT camp as they seal a much-needed 4️⃣-wicket win over #RCB in Ahmedabad 💙



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/I5Hg8ybefh#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #GTvRCB | @gujarat_titans pic.twitter.com/qWfAmFUhRP