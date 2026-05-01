ಶುಕ್ರವಾರ, 1 ಮೇ 2026
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IPL: ಗುಜರಾತ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಎಡವಿದ ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿ, ವಿಕೆಟ್ ಬೇಟೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಭುವಿಗೆ ಅಗ್ರಸ್ಥಾನ

್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
Published : 1 ಮೇ 2026, 2:15 IST
Last Updated : 1 ಮೇ 2026, 2:15 IST
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ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ
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ಸಂಕ್ಷಿಪ್ತ ಮಾಹಿತಿ – ಪೂರ್ಣ ವಿವರಣೆಗೆ ಕ್ಲಿಕ್ ಮಾಡಿ
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಮುಖ್ಯಾಂಶಗಳ ಸಂಕ್ಷಿಪ್ತ ಸಾರಾಂಶ

IPL: ಗುಜರಾತ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಎಡವಿದ ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿ, ವಿಕೆಟ್ ಬೇಟೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಭುವಿಗೆ ಅಗ್ರಸ್ಥಾನ

ಒಂದು ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ
ರಾಯಲ್ ಚಾಲೆಂಜರ್ಸ್ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ವಿರುದ್ಧ ನಡೆದ ಐಪಿಎಲ್ ಪಂದ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಗುಜರಾತ್ ಟೈಟನ್ಸ್ ನಾಲ್ಕು ವಿಕೆಟ್ ಅಂತರದ ಗೆಲುವು ದಾಖಲಿಸಿದೆ. 
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಸಂಗತಿಗಳು
ಗುಜರಾತ್ ಟೈಟನ್ಸ್ ಭರ್ಜರಿ ಜಯ
ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ ಸ್ಟೇಡಿಯಂನಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆದ ಪಂದ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿ ನೀಡಿದ 156 ರನ್‌ಗಳ ಗುರಿಯನ್ನು ಗುಜರಾತ್, 15.5 ಓವರ್‌ಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ತಲುಪಿತು.
ವಿಕೆಟ್ ಬೇಟೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮುಂಚೂಣಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಭುವಿ
ಈ ಪಂದ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಮೂರು ವಿಕೆಟ್ ಪಡೆದ ಭುವನೇಶ್ವರ್ ಕುಮಾರ್, ಒಟ್ಟು 17 ವಿಕೆಟ್‌ಗಳೊಂದಿಗೆ ಪರ್ಪಲ್ ಕ್ಯಾಪ್ ರೇಸ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಮುಂಚೂಣಿಯಲ್ಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಅಂಕಿಅಂಶಗಳು
17
ಭುವನೇಶ್ವರ್ ಕುಮಾರ್ ಪಡೆದ ಒಟ್ಟು ವಿಕೆಟ್
200
ಜೋಸ್ ಬಟ್ಲರ್ ಐಪಿಎಲ್ ಸಿಕ್ಸರ್‌ಗಳು
ಎಐ ಬಳಸಿ ಸಂಸ್ಕರಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಪಿವಿ ಡಿಜಿಟಲ್ ತಂಡ ಪರಿಶೀಲಿಸಿದೆ
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ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:IPL 2026 | ಗಿಲ್–ಬಟ್ಲರ್ ಅಬ್ಬರ: ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿ ಎದುರು ಗೆದ್ದು ಬೀಗಿದ ಗುಜರಾತ್
IPL 2026 | ಗಿಲ್–ಬಟ್ಲರ್ ಅಬ್ಬರ: ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿ ಎದುರು ಗೆದ್ದು ಬೀಗಿದ ಗುಜರಾತ್
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:IPL 2026: 47 ಎಸೆತಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಶತಕ ಸಿಡಿಸಿ ಕೊಹ್ಲಿ ದಾಖಲೆ ಸರಿಗಟ್ಟಿದ ಅಭಿಷೇಕ್
IPL 2026: 47 ಎಸೆತಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಶತಕ ಸಿಡಿಸಿ ಕೊಹ್ಲಿ ದಾಖಲೆ ಸರಿಗಟ್ಟಿದ ಅಭಿಷೇಕ್
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:IPL Stats: ಎಸ್‌ಆರ್‌ಎಚ್‌ಗೆ ಸತತ 5ನೇ ಗೆಲುವು, ಮುಂಬೈಗೆ ಮುಖಭಂಗ,ಬೂಮ್ರಾ ದುಬಾರಿ
IPL Stats: ಎಸ್‌ಆರ್‌ಎಚ್‌ಗೆ ಸತತ 5ನೇ ಗೆಲುವು, ಮುಂಬೈಗೆ ಮುಖಭಂಗ,ಬೂಮ್ರಾ ದುಬಾರಿ
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:IPL Stats: ಮತ್ತೊಂದು ಹೈ-ಸ್ಕೋರಿಂಗ್ ಪಂದ್ಯ, ಪಂಜಾಬ್ ಅಜೇಯ ಓಟಕ್ಕೆ ತಡೆ
IPL Stats: ಮತ್ತೊಂದು ಹೈ-ಸ್ಕೋರಿಂಗ್ ಪಂದ್ಯ, ಪಂಜಾಬ್ ಅಜೇಯ ಓಟಕ್ಕೆ ತಡೆ
Virat KohliRoyal Challengers BangaloreAhmedabadGujarat TitansShubman GillIPL 2026

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

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