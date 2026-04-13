ಸೋಮವಾರ, 13 ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ 2026
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IPL Stats: ವಾಂಖೆಡೆಯ ಹೈಸ್ಕೋರಿಂಗ್ ಪಂದ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಮುಂಬೈ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿಗೆ ಜಯ

್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
Published : 13 ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ 2026, 2:25 IST
Last Updated : 13 ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ 2026, 2:38 IST
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ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ
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ಸಂಕ್ಷಿಪ್ತ ಮಾಹಿತಿ – ಪೂರ್ಣ ವಿವರಣೆಗೆ ಕ್ಲಿಕ್ ಮಾಡಿ
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಮುಖ್ಯಾಂಶಗಳ ಸಂಕ್ಷಿಪ್ತ ಸಾರಾಂಶ

IPL Stats: ವಾಂಖೆಡೆಯ ಹೈಸ್ಕೋರಿಂಗ್ ಪಂದ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಮುಂಬೈ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿಗೆ ಜಯ

ಒಂದು ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ
ವಾಂಖೆಡೆ ಕ್ರೀಡಾಂಗಣದಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆದ ಹೈ-ಸ್ಕೋರಿಂಗ್ ಪಂದ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಮುಂಬೈ ಇಂಡಿಯನ್ಸ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ರಾಯಲ್ ಚಾಲೆಂಜರ್ಸ್ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ತಂಡ 18 ರನ್‌ಗಳ ಜಯ ಸಾಧಿಸಿದೆ.
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಸಂಗತಿಗಳು
ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿ ಬ್ಯಾಟರ್‌ಗಳ ಅಬ್ಬರ
ಫಿಲ್ ಸಾಲ್ಟ್, ವಿರಾಟ್ ಕೊಹ್ಲಿ, ರಜತ್ ಪಾಟೀದಾರ್ ಮತ್ತು ಟಿಮ್ ಡೇವಿಡ್ ಅವರ ಬಿರುಸಿನ ಬ್ಯಾಟಿಂಗ್ ನೆರವಿನಿಂದ ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿ ತಂಡವು 20 ಓವರ್‌ಗಳಲ್ಲಿ 240 ರನ್‌ಗಳ ಬೃಹತ್ ಮೊತ್ತವನ್ನು ಪೇರಿಸಿತು.
ಅಂಕಪಟ್ಟಿಯಲ್ಲಿ 3ನೇ ಸ್ಥಾನ
ಈ ಗೆಲುವಿನೊಂದಿಗೆ ಆಡಿದ ನಾಲ್ಕು ಪಂದ್ಯಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಮೂರರಲ್ಲಿ ಜಯ ಸಾಧಿಸಿರುವ ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿ, 6 ಅಂಕಗಳೊಂದಿಗೆ ಅಂಕಪಟ್ಟಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮೂರನೇ ಸ್ಥಾನದಲ್ಲಿದೆ.
ವಿರಾಟ್ ಕೊಹ್ಲಿ ಸಾಧನೆ
ವಿರಾಟ್ ಕೊಹ್ಲಿ ಐಪಿಎಲ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ತಮ್ಮ 65ನೇ ಅರ್ಧಶತಕವನ್ನು ಪೂರೈಸುವುದರೊಂದಿಗೆ, ಮುಂಬೈ ವಿರುದ್ಧ 1,000 ರನ್ ಗಳಿಸಿದ ಮೊದಲ ಬ್ಯಾಟರ್ ಎಂಬ ಕೀರ್ತಿಗೆ ಪಾತ್ರರಾದರು.
ಮುಂಬೈ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿ ಮೇಲುಗೈ
ವಾಂಖೆಡೆ ಮೈದಾನದಲ್ಲಿ ಸತತ ಎರಡನೇ ಗೆಲುವು ದಾಖಲಿಸಿರುವ ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿ, ಮುಂಬೈ ವಿರುದ್ಧದ ಕಳೆದ ಎಂಟು ಪಂದ್ಯಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಆರನೇ ಬಾರಿಗೆ ಜಯಶಾಲಿಯಾಗಿದೆ.
ಬ್ಯಾಟರ್‌ಗಳ ಮಿಂಚು, ಬೌಲರ್‌ಗಳ ವೈಫಲ್ಯ
ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿ ತನ್ನ ನಾಲ್ಕೂ ಪಂದ್ಯಗಳಲ್ಲಿ 200+ ರನ್ ಗಳಿಸಿದರೂ, ಈ ಎಲ್ಲ ಪಂದ್ಯಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಎದುರಾಳಿಗಳಿಗೆ 200+ ರನ್ ಬಿಟ್ಟುಕೊಟ್ಟಿರುವ ಕಳಪೆ ದಾಖಲೆಯನ್ನು ಹೊಂದಿದೆ.
ಬೂಮ್ರಾ ವಿಕೆಟ್ ಬರ
ಮುಂಬೈ ಇಂಡಿಯನ್ಸ್‌ನ ವೇಗಿ ಜಸ್‌ಪ್ರೀತ್ ಬೂಮ್ರಾ ಈ ಟೂರ್ನಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಆಡಿರುವ ನಾಲ್ಕು ಪಂದ್ಯಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಒಂದೂ ವಿಕೆಟ್ ಪಡೆಯಲು ವಿಫಲರಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಅಂಕಿಅಂಶಗಳು
240
ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿ ಗಳಿಸಿದ ರನ್
65
ವಿರಾಟ್ ಕೊಹ್ಲಿ ಅರ್ಧಶತಕಗಳು
+1.148
ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿ ನೇಟ್ ರನ್‌ರೇಟ್
6,000
ಮುಂಬೈ ಪರ ರೋಹಿತ್ ಶರ್ಮಾ ಒಟ್ಟು ರನ್
ಎಐ ಬಳಸಿ ಸಂಸ್ಕರಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಪಿವಿ ಡಿಜಿಟಲ್ ತಂಡ ಪರಿಶೀಲಿಸಿದೆ
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ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

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