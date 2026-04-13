𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 💫



6⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣ runs and counting for Rohit Sharma in @mipaltan colours 💙



Will he cap it off by taking #MI over the line tonight? 🤔#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #MIvRCB | @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/qLfFRtNUcw