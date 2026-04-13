ಒಂದು ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ
ವಾಂಖೆಡೆ ಕ್ರೀಡಾಂಗಣದಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆದ ಹೈ-ಸ್ಕೋರಿಂಗ್ ಪಂದ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಮುಂಬೈ ಇಂಡಿಯನ್ಸ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ರಾಯಲ್ ಚಾಲೆಂಜರ್ಸ್ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ತಂಡ 18 ರನ್ಗಳ ಜಯ ಸಾಧಿಸಿದೆ.
𝘼 𝙍𝙤𝙮𝙖𝙡 𝙇𝙚𝙖𝙙 🔝@rajasthanroyals remain unbeaten and lead the standings after Week 2⃣ 🩷— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 12, 2026
Which team will end their winning reign? 🤔✍️#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas pic.twitter.com/4XA36NoMZe
𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 💫— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 12, 2026
6⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣ runs and counting for Rohit Sharma in @mipaltan colours 💙
Will he cap it off by taking #MI over the line tonight? 🤔#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #MIvRCB | @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/qLfFRtNUcw
Back to winning ways 👏— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 12, 2026
A statement victory for #RCB at the Wankhede as they defeat #MI by 1️⃣8️⃣ runs ❤️
Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/q1MGJfD2d8#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #MIvRCB | @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/n2RaM9oZyk
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.