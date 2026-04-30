Did he just reverse hit that into the stands? 🤯— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 29, 2026
We are officially being Out-Klaased tonight 🤌
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/ypWTkEr2Rc#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #MIvSRH pic.twitter.com/AnYqPuoggl
📸📸— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 29, 2026
A Rickel-TON of emotions in one single frame! 💙#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #MIvSRH pic.twitter.com/mWW0sxlQwu
Entering the 💯 club in style 🧡— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 29, 2026
Share this with a @SunRisers fan 🥳
Match Highlights ▶️ https://t.co/pB88imubFt #TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #MIvSRH pic.twitter.com/Y3UM7051Rp
We ran out of words for these two a long time ago 🤐— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 29, 2026
6️⃣th HUNDRED run stand by Travishek 👏
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/ypWTkEr2Rc#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #MIvSRH | @SunRisers pic.twitter.com/Eeu4Qc3ow6
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.