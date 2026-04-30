ಗುರುವಾರ, 30 ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ 2026
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IPL Stats: ಎಸ್‌ಆರ್‌ಎಚ್‌ಗೆ ಸತತ 5ನೇ ಗೆಲುವು, ಮುಂಬೈಗೆ ಮುಖಭಂಗ,ಬೂಮ್ರಾ ದುಬಾರಿ

್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
Published : 30 ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ 2026, 2:19 IST
Last Updated : 30 ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ 2026, 2:19 IST
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ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ
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ಸಂಕ್ಷಿಪ್ತ ಮಾಹಿತಿ – ಪೂರ್ಣ ವಿವರಣೆಗೆ ಕ್ಲಿಕ್ ಮಾಡಿ
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಮುಖ್ಯಾಂಶಗಳ ಸಂಕ್ಷಿಪ್ತ ಸಾರಾಂಶ

IPL Stats: ಎಸ್‌ಆರ್‌ಎಚ್‌ಗೆ ಸತತ 5ನೇ ಗೆಲುವು, ಮುಂಬೈಗೆ ಮುಖಭಂಗ,ಬೂಮ್ರಾ ದುಬಾರಿ

ಒಂದು ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ
ಮುಂಬೈ ಇಂಡಿಯನ್ಸ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧದ ಐಪಿಎಲ್ ಪಂದ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಸನ್‌ರೈಸರ್ಸ್ ಹೈದರಾಬಾದ್ ತಂಡವು ಆರು ವಿಕೆಟ್ ಅಂತರದ ಜಯ ದಾಖಲಿಸಿದೆ.
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಸಂಗತಿಗಳು
ಸತತ 5ನೇ ಗೆಲುವು...
ಮುಂಬೈ ಒಡ್ಡಿದ 244 ರನ್‌ಗಳ ಬೃಹತ್ ಗುರಿಯನ್ನು ಬೆನ್ನಟ್ಟಿದ ಹೈದರಾಬಾದ್ ಸತತ 5ನೇ ಗೆಲುವು ದಾಖಲಿಸಿತು. ಒಟ್ಟಾರೆಯಾಗಿ ಐಪಿಎಲ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ 100ನೇ ಗೆಲುವು ದಾಖಲಿಸಿತು.
ಬೂಮ್ರಾ ದುಬಾರಿ
ಮುಂಬೈನ ಸ್ಟಾರ್ ಬೌಲರ್ ಜಸ್‌ಪ್ರೀತ್ ಬೂಮ್ರಾ ಈ ಪಂದ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ 4 ಓವರ್‌ಗಳಲ್ಲಿ 54 ರನ್ ನೀಡಿ ದುಬಾರಿಯೆನಿಸಿದರು.
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಅಂಕಿಅಂಶಗಳು
100
ಎಸ್‌ಆರ್‌ಎಚ್ ಪಡೆದ ಐಪಿಎಲ್ ಗೆಲುವುಗಳು
32
ಪಂದ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ದಾಖಲಾದ ಒಟ್ಟು ಸಿಕ್ಸರ್‌ಗಳು
ಎಐ ಬಳಸಿ ಸಂಸ್ಕರಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಪಿವಿ ಡಿಜಿಟಲ್ ತಂಡ ಪರಿಶೀಲಿಸಿದೆ
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ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:IPL Stats: ಮತ್ತೊಂದು ಹೈ-ಸ್ಕೋರಿಂಗ್ ಪಂದ್ಯ, ಪಂಜಾಬ್ ಅಜೇಯ ಓಟಕ್ಕೆ ತಡೆ
IPL Stats: ಮತ್ತೊಂದು ಹೈ-ಸ್ಕೋರಿಂಗ್ ಪಂದ್ಯ, ಪಂಜಾಬ್ ಅಜೇಯ ಓಟಕ್ಕೆ ತಡೆ
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:IPL Stats: ವಿರಾಟ್ 9,000 ರನ್ ಮೈಲಿಗಲ್ಲು, 6.3 ಓವರ್‌ನಲ್ಲೇ ಗೆದ್ದ ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿ
IPL Stats: ವಿರಾಟ್ 9,000 ರನ್ ಮೈಲಿಗಲ್ಲು, 6.3 ಓವರ್‌ನಲ್ಲೇ ಗೆದ್ದ ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿ
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:IPL Stats: ಹಿಂಗೆ-ಸಾಕಿಬ್ ಬೌಲಿಂಗ್ ಮೋಡಿ, ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನದ ಗೆಲುವಿನ ಓಟಕ್ಕೆ ಬ್ರೇಕ್
IPL Stats: ಹಿಂಗೆ-ಸಾಕಿಬ್ ಬೌಲಿಂಗ್ ಮೋಡಿ, ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನದ ಗೆಲುವಿನ ಓಟಕ್ಕೆ ಬ್ರೇಕ್
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:IPL Stats: ವಾಂಖೆಡೆಯ ಹೈಸ್ಕೋರಿಂಗ್ ಪಂದ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಮುಂಬೈ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿಗೆ ಜಯ
IPL Stats: ವಾಂಖೆಡೆಯ ಹೈಸ್ಕೋರಿಂಗ್ ಪಂದ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಮುಂಬೈ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿಗೆ ಜಯ
Jasprit bumrahHardik PandyaMumbai IndiansSunrisers HyderabadWankhede StadiumRecordsIPL 2026

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

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