ಭಾನುವಾರ, 3 ಮೇ 2026
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ಐಪಿಎಲ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ವಿಶಿಷ್ಟ ಸಾಧನೆ ಬರೆದ ಸುನಿಲ್ ನಾರಾಯಣ್

್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
Published : 3 ಮೇ 2026, 11:39 IST
Last Updated : 3 ಮೇ 2026, 11:39 IST
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ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ
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ಸಂಕ್ಷಿಪ್ತ ಮಾಹಿತಿ – ಪೂರ್ಣ ವಿವರಣೆಗೆ ಕ್ಲಿಕ್ ಮಾಡಿ
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಮುಖ್ಯಾಂಶಗಳ ಸಂಕ್ಷಿಪ್ತ ಸಾರಾಂಶ

ಐಪಿಎಲ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ವಿಶಿಷ್ಟ ಸಾಧನೆ ಬರೆದ ಸುನಿಲ್ ನಾರಾಯಣ್

ಒಂದು ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ
ಇಂಡಿಯನ್ ಪ್ರೀಮಿಯರ್ ಲೀಗ್ ಟ್ವೆಂಟಿ-20 ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್ ಟೂರ್ನಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕೋಲ್ಕತ್ತ ನೈಟ್ ರೈಡರ್ಸ್ ತಂಡದ ಸ್ಪಿನ್ನರ್ ಸುನಿಲ್ ನಾರಾಯಣ್ 200 ವಿಕೆಟ್‌ಗಳ ಸಾಧನೆ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಸಂಗತಿಗಳು
ಐಪಿಎಲ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ 200 ವಿಕೆಟ್ ಸಾಧನೆ
ಸುನಿಲ್ ನಾರಾಯಣ್ ತಮ್ಮ 195ನೇ ಇನಿಂಗ್ಸ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಈ ಮಹತ್ವದ ಮೈಲಿಗಲ್ಲನ್ನು ತಲುಪಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಮೂರನೇ ಬೌಲರ್
ಯಜುವೇಂದ್ರ ಚಾಹಲ್ 228 ವಿಕೆಟ್‌ಗಳೊಂದಿಗೆ ಅಗ್ರಸ್ಥಾನದಲ್ಲಿದ್ದರೆ, ಭುವನೇಶ್ವರ್ ಕುಮಾರ್ 215 ವಿಕೆಟ್‌ಗಳೊಂದಿಗೆ ಎರಡನೇ ಸ್ಥಾನದಲ್ಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ನಾರಾಯಣ್ ಈಗ ಐಪಿಎಲ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ 200 ವಿಕೆಟ್ ಗಳಿಸಿದ ಮೂರನೇ ಬೌಲರ್ ಎನಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಅಂಕಿಅಂಶಗಳು
200
ಸುನಿಲ್ ನಾರಾಯಣ್ ಗಳಿಸಿದ ವಿಕೆಟ್‌ಗಳು
228
ಯಜುವೇಂದ್ರ ಚಾಹಲ್ ವಿಕೆಟ್‌ಗಳು
215
ಭುವನೇಶ್ವರ್ ಕುಮಾರ್ ವಿಕೆಟ್‌ಗಳು
ಎಐ ಬಳಸಿ ಸಂಸ್ಕರಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಪಿವಿ ಡಿಜಿಟಲ್ ತಂಡ ಪರಿಶೀಲಿಸಿದೆ
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ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:IPL 2026| ಟ್ರಾವಿಸ್ ಹೆಡ್‌ ಅರ್ಧಶತಕ: ಕೆಕೆಆರ್‌ಗೆ 166 ರನ್ ಗುರಿ
IPL 2026| ಟ್ರಾವಿಸ್ ಹೆಡ್‌ ಅರ್ಧಶತಕ: ಕೆಕೆಆರ್‌ಗೆ 166 ರನ್ ಗುರಿ
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:IPL Stats: ಎಸ್‌ಆರ್‌ಎಚ್‌ಗೆ ಸತತ 5ನೇ ಗೆಲುವು, ಮುಂಬೈಗೆ ಮುಖಭಂಗ,ಬೂಮ್ರಾ ದುಬಾರಿ
IPL Stats: ಎಸ್‌ಆರ್‌ಎಚ್‌ಗೆ ಸತತ 5ನೇ ಗೆಲುವು, ಮುಂಬೈಗೆ ಮುಖಭಂಗ,ಬೂಮ್ರಾ ದುಬಾರಿ
Sunrisers HyderabadKolkata Knight RidersRecordsIPL 2026

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

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