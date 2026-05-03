ಒಂದು ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ
ಇಂಡಿಯನ್ ಪ್ರೀಮಿಯರ್ ಲೀಗ್ ಟ್ವೆಂಟಿ-20 ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್ ಟೂರ್ನಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕೋಲ್ಕತ್ತ ನೈಟ್ ರೈಡರ್ಸ್ ತಂಡದ ಸ್ಪಿನ್ನರ್ ಸುನಿಲ್ ನಾರಾಯಣ್ 200 ವಿಕೆಟ್ಗಳ ಸಾಧನೆ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
A special delivery to reach a special milestone 🤌— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 3, 2026
🎥 Sunil Narine picks his 200th #TATAIPL wicket with an unplayable delivery 🫡
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/muersQO7at#KhelBindaas | #SRHvKKR | @KKRiders pic.twitter.com/HTud7IBAq4
Major feat unlocked! 🔓🫡— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 3, 2026
Sunil Narine becomes just the 3⃣rd player to bag 2⃣0⃣0⃣ #TATAIPL wickets 👏
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/muersQO7at#KhelBindaas | #SRHvKKR | @KKRiders pic.twitter.com/x0G9NC8mHf
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.