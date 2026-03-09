T20 ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್‌ ಗೆದ್ದು ಇತಿಹಾಸ ನಿರ್ಮಿಸಿದ ಟೀಂ ಇಂಡಿಯಾಗೆ ದಿಗ್ಗಜರಿಂದ ಶ್ಲಾಘನೆ

Not in Mumbai to witness the celebration happening outside my house and all over the country. What an evening it has been.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 8, 2026
Incredible work, Team India. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/jFU0q8YHPQ
Heartiest congratulations to Team India on lifting the ICC Men's T20 World Cup beating New Zealand in the final.— Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) March 8, 2026
A dazzling batting effort from @IamSanjuSamson, Abhishek Sharma, and @ishankishan51 powered India to a commanding position. The bowlers then sealed the triumph… pic.twitter.com/mpuuJ4NvJY
Goosebumps the moment I saw the boys lift the World Cup just now. What an incredible feeling. Moments like these make you incredibly proud as an Indian and as an athlete. So much hard work, belief and character in this team. Massive congratulations to the boys and the entire… pic.twitter.com/GZFI0kI1zk— Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) March 8, 2026
Back-to-back #WorldChampions! Defending a #WorldCup takes character and this team led by @surya_14kumar played with real intent on the biggest stage! 🇮🇳 @IamSanjuSamson @ishankishan51 @OfficialAbhi04 were outstanding in the final. Sanju, across the opportunities showed again…— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 8, 2026
