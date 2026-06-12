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FIFA World Cup: ಮೊದಲ ಪಂದ್ಯದಲ್ಲೆ 96 ವರ್ಷಗಳ ದಾಖಲೆ ಮುರಿದ ಗಿಲ್ಬರ್ಟೊ ಮೊರಾ

್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
Published : 12 ಜೂನ್ 2026, 9:31 IST
Last Updated : 12 ಜೂನ್ 2026, 9:31 IST
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ಸಂಕ್ಷಿಪ್ತ ಮಾಹಿತಿ – ಪೂರ್ಣ ವಿವರಣೆಗೆ ಕ್ಲಿಕ್ ಮಾಡಿ
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಮುಖ್ಯಾಂಶಗಳ ಸಂಕ್ಷಿಪ್ತ ಸಾರಾಂಶ

FIFA World Cup: ಮೊದಲ ಪಂದ್ಯದಲ್ಲೆ 96 ವರ್ಷಗಳ ದಾಖಲೆ ಮುರಿದ ಗಿಲ್ಬರ್ಟೊ ಮೊರಾ

ಒಂದು ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ
17 ವರ್ಷದ ಗಿಲ್ಬರ್ಟೊ ಮೊರಾ ಅವರು ಫಿಫಾ ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್ ಇತಿಹಾಸದಲ್ಲಿ ಮೆಕ್ಸಿಕೊ ಪರ ಕಣಕ್ಕಿಳಿದ ಅತ್ಯಂತ ಕಿರಿಯ ಆಟಗಾರ ಎಂಬ 96 ವರ್ಷಗಳ ಹಳೆಯ ದಾಖಲೆಯನ್ನು ಮುರಿದಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಸಂಗತಿಗಳು
96 ವರ್ಷಗಳ ದಾಖಲೆ ಪತನ
ಗಿಲ್ಬರ್ಟೊ ಮೊರಾ ಅವರು ತಮ್ಮ 17ನೇ ವಯಸ್ಸಿನಲ್ಲಿ ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್ ಪಂದ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಆಡುವ ಮೂಲಕ 1930ರಿಂದ ಮೆಕ್ಸಿಕೊ ತಂಡದಲ್ಲಿದ್ದ ಹಳೆಯ ದಾಖಲೆಯನ್ನು ಮುರಿದರು.
ಐತಿಹಾಸಿಕ ಪದಾರ್ಪಣೆ
ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಆಫ್ರಿಕಾ ವಿರುದ್ಧದ ಉದ್ಘಾಟನಾ ಪಂದ್ಯದ 65ನೇ ನಿಮಿಷದಲ್ಲಿ ಮೈದಾನಕ್ಕಿಳಿಯುವ ಮೂಲಕ ಮೊರಾ ತಮ್ಮ ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್ ಅಭಿಯಾನವನ್ನು ಯಶಸ್ವಿಯಾಗಿ ಆರಂಭಿಸಿದರು.
ಅತ್ಯಂತ ಕಿರಿಯ ಆಟಗಾರ
ಈ ಬಾರಿಯ ಫಿಫಾ ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್ ಟೂರ್ನಮೆಂಟ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾಗವಹಿಸುತ್ತಿರುವ ಅತೀ ಕಿರಿಯ ಆಟಗಾರ ಎಂಬ ಹೆಗ್ಗಳಿಕೆಗೆ 17 ವರ್ಷದ 240 ದಿನಗಳ ಪ್ರಾಯದ ಮೊರಾ ಪಾತ್ರರಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಫುಟ್‌ಬಾಲ್ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆ
ಗಿಲ್ಬರ್ಟೊ ಮೊರಾ ಅವರು ಮಾಜಿ ಫುಟ್‌ಬಾಲ್ ಆಟಗಾರನ ಮಗನಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಈಗಾಗಲೇ ಕೇವಲ 15 ವರ್ಷದವರಿದ್ದಾಗ ಕ್ಲಬ್ ಪರ ವೃತ್ತಿಪರ ಲೀಗ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಆಡಿದ ಕಿರಿಯ ಆಟಗಾರ ಎಂಬ ಸಾಧನೆ ಹೊಂದಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಮೆಕ್ಸಿಕೊ ತಂಡದ ಗೆಲುವು
ಮೊರಾ ಅವರ ಇತಿಹಾಸ ಸೃಷ್ಟಿಯಾದ ಪಂದ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಮೆಕ್ಸಿಕೊ ತಂಡವು ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಆಫ್ರಿಕಾವನ್ನು 2-0 ಗೋಲುಗಳ ಅಂತರದಿಂದ ಸೋಲಿಸಿ ಶುಭಾರಂಭ ಮಾಡಿದೆ.
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಅಂಕಿಅಂಶಗಳು
17 ವರ್ಷದ 240 ದಿನಗಳು
ಗಿಲ್ಬರ್ಟೊ ಮೊರಾ ಅವರ ವಯಸ್ಸು
96 ವರ್ಷಗಳು
ದಾಖಲೆಯ ಕಾಲಾವಧಿ
2-0
ಪಂದ್ಯದ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ
1930
ಮೊದಲ ದಾಖಲೆಯ ವರ್ಷ
ಎಐ ಬಳಸಿ ಸಂಸ್ಕರಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಪಿವಿ ಡಿಜಿಟಲ್ ತಂಡ ಪರಿಶೀಲಿಸಿದೆ
FootballFIFAMexicoFifa WorldcupFIFA World Cup 2026

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

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