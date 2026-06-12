FIFA World Cup: ಮೊದಲ ಪಂದ್ಯದಲ್ಲೆ 96 ವರ್ಷಗಳ ದಾಖಲೆ ಮುರಿದ ಗಿಲ್ಬರ್ಟೊ ಮೊರಾ

ಒಂದು ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ
17 ವರ್ಷದ ಗಿಲ್ಬರ್ಟೊ ಮೊರಾ ಅವರು ಫಿಫಾ ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್ ಇತಿಹಾಸದಲ್ಲಿ ಮೆಕ್ಸಿಕೊ ಪರ ಕಣಕ್ಕಿಳಿದ ಅತ್ಯಂತ ಕಿರಿಯ ಆಟಗಾರ ಎಂಬ 96 ವರ್ಷಗಳ ಹಳೆಯ ದಾಖಲೆಯನ್ನು ಮುರಿದಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
Gilberto Mora in today's World Cup opener. 🇲🇽— Marvation (@Marvation_) June 11, 2026
The movement, the touches, the vision, and the passing, everything about his game hints at future greatness.
At just 17, he's already playing with a maturity far beyond his years. pic.twitter.com/nGi1fGNB9P
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.