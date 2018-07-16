Home About Contact
ಫ್ರಾನ್ಸ್‌ ತಂಡಕ್ಕೆ ಶುಭಾಶಯ: ಟ್ರೋಲ್‌ಗೆ ಗುರಿಯಾದ ಕಿರಣ್ ಬೇಡಿ

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಾರ್ತೆ
ನವದೆಹಲಿ: 2018ನೇ ಫಿಫಾ ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್‌ ಗೆದ್ದ ಫ್ರಾನ್ಸ್‌ ತಂಡಕ್ಕೆ ಶುಭಾಶಯ ಕೋರಿದ ಪುದುಚೇರಿಯ ಲೆಫ್ಟಿನೆಂಟ್‌ ಗವರ್ನರ್‌ ಕಿರಣ್ ಬೇಡಿ ನೆಟ್ಟಿಗರ ಟ್ರೋಲ್‌ಗೆ ಗುರಿಯಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಪುದುಚೇರಿಯನ್ನರೇ ನಾವು ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್ ಗೆದ್ದಿದ್ದೇವೆ ಎಂದು ಕಿರಣ್ ಬೇಡಿ ಮಾಡಿರುವ ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ ಪರ–ವಿರೋಧದ ಚರ್ಚೆ ಹುಟ್ಟುಹಾಕಿದೆ.

ನಾವು ಪುದುಚೇರಿಯನ್ನರು...ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್‌ನ್ನು ಮುಡಿಗೇರಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದೇವೆ. ಸ್ನೇಹಿತರೇ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆಗಳು. ಎಂತಹ ಮಿಶ್ರ ತಂಡ; ಕ್ರೀಡಾ ಒಗ್ಗಟ್ಟು ಎಂದು ಕಿರಣ್ ಬೇಡಿ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದರು.

ಇವರ ಈ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ವಿವಾದಕ್ಕೀಡಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಈ ಹಿಂದೆ ಪುದುಚೇರಿ ಫ್ರೆಂಚ್‌ ದೇಶದ ವಸಾಹತು ಪ್ರದೇಶವಾಗಿತ್ತು ಎಂಬ ಕಾರಣಕ್ಕೆ ಬೆಂಬಲ ಸೂಚಿಸುವುದು ಎಷ್ಟರ ಮಟ್ಟಿಗೆ ಸೂಕ್ತ ಎಂದು ನೆಟ್ಟಿಗರು ಪ್ರಶ್ನಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 

ಮೇಡಂ, ನೀವು ವಸಾಹತುಶಾಹಿ ಸಿದ್ಧಾಂತವನ್ನು ಬೆಂಬಲಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದೀರಾ. ಇದು ಬೆಂಬಲದ ಸೂಕ್ತ ದಾರಿಯಲ್ಲ  #francevscroatia ಎಂದು ಲೋಕೇಶ್ ರಾಥೋಡ್ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
 

ನಿಮಗೆ ನಾಚಿಕೆಯಾಗಬೇಕು. ವಸಾಹತು ಎಂಬ ಪದವನ್ನು ಬಳಸುವ ಅಗತ್ಯತೆ ಇಲ್ಲ ಎಂದು ಡೊನಾಲ್ಡ್ ಟ್ರಂಪ್ ಚತುರ್ವೇದಿ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ

ಹಿಂದೆ ಭಾರತ ಬ್ರಿಟಿಷರ ವಸಾಹತುವಾಗಿತ್ತು. ಅಕಸ್ಮಾತ್ ಇಂಗ್ಲೆಂಡ್ ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್ ಗೆದ್ದಿದ್ದರೆ ಇದೇ ರೀತಿ ಸಂಭ್ರಮಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದೀರಾ? ಎಂದು ರಫೀಕ್ ಎಂಬುವರು ಪ್ರಶ್ನಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 

ಫಿಫಾ ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್‌ ಜಯವನ್ನು ದಾಸ್ಯತ್ವಕ್ಕಿಂತ ಬೇರೆ ಹಾದಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಸಂಭ್ರಮಿಸಬಹುದು. ನಾನು ಹುಟ್ಟುತ್ತಲೇ ಪುದುಚೇರಿಯವನು. ಆದರೆ ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್ ಗೆದ್ದೆ ಎಂಬ ಭಾವನೆ ನನಗಿಲ್ಲ. ಫ್ರಾನ್ಸ್ ಗೆದ್ದಿದೆ. ಇದು ಕೇವಲ ಒಂದು ಆಟ. ನಾನು ಆಟವನ್ನು ಪ್ರೀತಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ. ವಸಾಹತು ಎಂಬ ಮನಸ್ಥಿತಿ ಇಟ್ಟುಕೊಂಡು ಸಂಭ್ರಮಿಸುವ ಅವಶ್ಯಕತೆ ಇಲ್ಲ ಎಂದು ಆಲೋ ಪಾಲ್ ಎಂಬುವರು ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 

ನಿಮ್ಮಿಂದ ಈ ರೀತಿಯ ಟ್ವೀಟನ್ನು ನಿರೀಕ್ಷಿಸಿರಲಿಲ್ಲ. ನಾವು ಭಾರತೀಯರು. ಫ್ರೆಂಚಿಗರಲ್ಲ. ನಿಮ್ಮಲ್ಲಿ ಗುಲಾಮತನದ ಮನಸ್ಥತಿ ಇದ್ದರೆ ದಯವಿಟ್ಟು ಅದನ್ನು ನಿಮ್ಮ ತಲೆಯಿಂದ ತೆಗೆದುಹಾಕಿ 

ಪುದುಚೇರಿ ಕುರಿತಾಗಿ ಕಿರಣ್ ಬೇಡಿ ಮಾಡಿರುವ ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಯಾವುದೇ ತಪ್ಪು ಕಾಣಲಿಲ್ಲ. ದಯವಿಟ್ಟು ಅನಾವಶ್ಯಕವಾಗಿ ಬೋಧನೆ ಮಾಡಬೇಡಿ ಎಂದಿರುವ ಗೌತಮ್ ಡೇ ಅವರು ಕಿರಣ್ ಬೇಡಿಯನ್ನು ಬೆಂಬಲಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಸ್ನೇಹಿತರೇ ಕ್ರೀಡೆ ಮತ್ತು ರಾಜಕೀಯವನ್ನು ಒಟ್ಟುಗೂಡಿಸಬೇಡಿ. ನಮ್ಮ ಸಮಾಜದ ಮೇಲೆ ದಾಳಿ ನಡೆಸುವವರ ಜೊತೆಗೂ ನಮ್ಮ ದೇಶ ಹಾಗೂ ಜನರು ಸಂಘಟಿತರಾಗಿರುತ್ತಾರೆ ಎಂದು ಡಿಎಸ್‌ಜಿ ಎಂಬುವರು ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 
 

