ನವದೆಹಲಿ: 2018ನೇ ಫಿಫಾ ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್‌ ಗೆದ್ದ ಫ್ರಾನ್ಸ್‌ ತಂಡಕ್ಕೆ ಶುಭಾಶಯ ಕೋರಿದ ಪುದುಚೇರಿಯ ಲೆಫ್ಟಿನೆಂಟ್‌ ಗವರ್ನರ್‌ ಕಿರಣ್ ಬೇಡಿ ನೆಟ್ಟಿಗರ ಟ್ರೋಲ್‌ಗೆ ಗುರಿಯಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಪುದುಚೇರಿಯನ್ನರೇ ನಾವು ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್ ಗೆದ್ದಿದ್ದೇವೆ ಎಂದು ಕಿರಣ್ ಬೇಡಿ ಮಾಡಿರುವ ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ ಪರ–ವಿರೋಧದ ಚರ್ಚೆ ಹುಟ್ಟುಹಾಕಿದೆ.

ನಾವು ಪುದುಚೇರಿಯನ್ನರು...ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್‌ನ್ನು ಮುಡಿಗೇರಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದೇವೆ. ಸ್ನೇಹಿತರೇ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆಗಳು. ಎಂತಹ ಮಿಶ್ರ ತಂಡ; ಕ್ರೀಡಾ ಒಗ್ಗಟ್ಟು ಎಂದು ಕಿರಣ್ ಬೇಡಿ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದರು.

ಇವರ ಈ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ವಿವಾದಕ್ಕೀಡಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಈ ಹಿಂದೆ ಪುದುಚೇರಿ ಫ್ರೆಂಚ್‌ ದೇಶದ ವಸಾಹತು ಪ್ರದೇಶವಾಗಿತ್ತು ಎಂಬ ಕಾರಣಕ್ಕೆ ಬೆಂಬಲ ಸೂಚಿಸುವುದು ಎಷ್ಟರ ಮಟ್ಟಿಗೆ ಸೂಕ್ತ ಎಂದು ನೆಟ್ಟಿಗರು ಪ್ರಶ್ನಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಮೇಡಂ, ನೀವು ವಸಾಹತುಶಾಹಿ ಸಿದ್ಧಾಂತವನ್ನು ಬೆಂಬಲಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದೀರಾ. ಇದು ಬೆಂಬಲದ ಸೂಕ್ತ ದಾರಿಯಲ್ಲ #francevscroatia ಎಂದು ಲೋಕೇಶ್ ರಾಥೋಡ್ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.



Mam u support colonial ideology ..its not a good way to support #francevscroatia match. — Lokesh Rathor (@lokeshrathor007) July 15, 2018

ನಿಮಗೆ ನಾಚಿಕೆಯಾಗಬೇಕು. ವಸಾಹತು ಎಂಬ ಪದವನ್ನು ಬಳಸುವ ಅಗತ್ಯತೆ ಇಲ್ಲ ಎಂದು ಡೊನಾಲ್ಡ್ ಟ್ರಂಪ್ ಚತುರ್ವೇದಿ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ

Shame on u !.

.

. There was no need to mention the word French Territory!.

. . — पं डोनाल्ड ट्रंप चतुर्वेदी (अमरीका वाले) (@RockingGary) July 15, 2018

ಹಿಂದೆ ಭಾರತ ಬ್ರಿಟಿಷರ ವಸಾಹತುವಾಗಿತ್ತು. ಅಕಸ್ಮಾತ್ ಇಂಗ್ಲೆಂಡ್ ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್ ಗೆದ್ದಿದ್ದರೆ ಇದೇ ರೀತಿ ಸಂಭ್ರಮಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದೀರಾ? ಎಂದು ರಫೀಕ್ ಎಂಬುವರು ಪ್ರಶ್ನಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

You would have celebrated if England had won the WC? India was once a British colony 🙄 — Rafeeq CE (@rafeeqce) July 15, 2018

ಫಿಫಾ ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್‌ ಜಯವನ್ನು ದಾಸ್ಯತ್ವಕ್ಕಿಂತ ಬೇರೆ ಹಾದಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಸಂಭ್ರಮಿಸಬಹುದು. ನಾನು ಹುಟ್ಟುತ್ತಲೇ ಪುದುಚೇರಿಯವನು. ಆದರೆ ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್ ಗೆದ್ದೆ ಎಂಬ ಭಾವನೆ ನನಗಿಲ್ಲ. ಫ್ರಾನ್ಸ್ ಗೆದ್ದಿದೆ. ಇದು ಕೇವಲ ಒಂದು ಆಟ. ನಾನು ಆಟವನ್ನು ಪ್ರೀತಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ. ವಸಾಹತು ಎಂಬ ಮನಸ್ಥಿತಿ ಇಟ್ಟುಕೊಂಡು ಸಂಭ್ರಮಿಸುವ ಅವಶ್ಯಕತೆ ಇಲ್ಲ ಎಂದು ಆಲೋ ಪಾಲ್ ಎಂಬುವರು ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

There are other ways to celebrate a French victory than to be so servile I'm a born Pondicherrian, I don't feel I've won at all France won, and it's a game and I love the game.I don't need the crutch of a colonial mindset to enjoy Please do consider pulling this tweet down. — Alo Pal (@AloPal) July 15, 2018

ನಿಮ್ಮಿಂದ ಈ ರೀತಿಯ ಟ್ವೀಟನ್ನು ನಿರೀಕ್ಷಿಸಿರಲಿಲ್ಲ. ನಾವು ಭಾರತೀಯರು. ಫ್ರೆಂಚಿಗರಲ್ಲ. ನಿಮ್ಮಲ್ಲಿ ಗುಲಾಮತನದ ಮನಸ್ಥತಿ ಇದ್ದರೆ ದಯವಿಟ್ಟು ಅದನ್ನು ನಿಮ್ಮ ತಲೆಯಿಂದ ತೆಗೆದುಹಾಕಿ

Not expected this kinda Tweet from u ma'am.....

We r indian not french any more slavish attitude still exist there in ur mind — Being_Me🌷 (@myselfpramo) July 15, 2018

ಪುದುಚೇರಿ ಕುರಿತಾಗಿ ಕಿರಣ್ ಬೇಡಿ ಮಾಡಿರುವ ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಯಾವುದೇ ತಪ್ಪು ಕಾಣಲಿಲ್ಲ. ದಯವಿಟ್ಟು ಅನಾವಶ್ಯಕವಾಗಿ ಬೋಧನೆ ಮಾಡಬೇಡಿ ಎಂದಿರುವ ಗೌತಮ್ ಡೇ ಅವರು ಕಿರಣ್ ಬೇಡಿಯನ್ನು ಬೆಂಬಲಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

I don’t see anything wrong when she said ex French colony. There is a lot of French influence right from buildings to cuisine. Also note the emojis which clearly shows that it is said in lighter vein. Everyone should have a humorous streak ! So don’t preach unnecessarily. — Gautam Dey (@gdey) July 15, 2018

ಸ್ನೇಹಿತರೇ ಕ್ರೀಡೆ ಮತ್ತು ರಾಜಕೀಯವನ್ನು ಒಟ್ಟುಗೂಡಿಸಬೇಡಿ. ನಮ್ಮ ಸಮಾಜದ ಮೇಲೆ ದಾಳಿ ನಡೆಸುವವರ ಜೊತೆಗೂ ನಮ್ಮ ದೇಶ ಹಾಗೂ ಜನರು ಸಂಘಟಿತರಾಗಿರುತ್ತಾರೆ ಎಂದು ಡಿಎಸ್‌ಜಿ ಎಂಬುವರು ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

