ಶ್ರೀಲಂಕಾದಿಂದ ಭಾರತಕ್ಕೆ: ಪಾಕ್ ಜಲಸಂಧಿ ಮೂಲಕ ಈಜಿ ವಿಶ್ವದಾಖಲೆ ಬರೆದ 7ರ ಪೋರ

ಒಂದು ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ
ರಾಂಚಿಯ 7 ವರ್ಷದ ಬಾಲಕ ಇಶಾಂಕ್ ಸಿಂಗ್, ಪಾಕ್ ಜಲಸಂಧಿಯನ್ನು ಅತ್ಯಂತ ಕಿರಿಯ ವಯಸ್ಸಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಈಜಿ ದಾಟುವ ಮೂಲಕ ವಿಶ್ವದಾಖಲೆಯನ್ನು ಸೃಷ್ಟಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
𝐈𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐡 𝐂𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐏𝐚𝐥𝐤 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐭 𝐒𝐰𝐢𝐦— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) May 1, 2026
Seven-year-old swimmer Ishank Singh🇮🇳creates history by successfully crossing the 29-km Palk Strait.
He completes the open-water swim from Talaimannar in Sri Lanka to Dhanushkodi in… pic.twitter.com/AfuWqawmII
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.