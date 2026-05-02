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ಶ್ರೀಲಂಕಾದಿಂದ ಭಾರತಕ್ಕೆ: ಪಾಕ್ ಜಲಸಂಧಿ ಮೂಲಕ ಈಜಿ ವಿಶ್ವದಾಖಲೆ ಬರೆದ 7ರ ಪೋರ

್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
Published : 2 ಮೇ 2026, 6:14 IST
Last Updated : 2 ಮೇ 2026, 6:17 IST
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ಸಂಕ್ಷಿಪ್ತ ಮಾಹಿತಿ – ಪೂರ್ಣ ವಿವರಣೆಗೆ ಕ್ಲಿಕ್ ಮಾಡಿ
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಮುಖ್ಯಾಂಶಗಳ ಸಂಕ್ಷಿಪ್ತ ಸಾರಾಂಶ

ಶ್ರೀಲಂಕಾದಿಂದ ಭಾರತಕ್ಕೆ: ಪಾಕ್ ಜಲಸಂಧಿ ಮೂಲಕ ಈಜಿ ವಿಶ್ವದಾಖಲೆ ಬರೆದ 7ರ ಪೋರ

ಒಂದು ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ
ರಾಂಚಿಯ 7 ವರ್ಷದ ಬಾಲಕ ಇಶಾಂಕ್ ಸಿಂಗ್, ಪಾಕ್ ಜಲಸಂಧಿಯನ್ನು ಅತ್ಯಂತ ಕಿರಿಯ ವಯಸ್ಸಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಈಜಿ ದಾಟುವ ಮೂಲಕ ವಿಶ್ವದಾಖಲೆಯನ್ನು ಸೃಷ್ಟಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಸಂಗತಿಗಳು
• ಐತಿಹಾಸಿಕ ಜಲಸಂಧಿ ಸಾಧನೆ
ರಾಂಚಿಯ 7 ವರ್ಷದ ಬಾಲಕ ಇಶಾಂಕ್ ಸಿಂಗ್, ಶ್ರೀಲಂಕಾದಿಂದ ಭಾರತಕ್ಕೆ ಪಾಕ್ ಜಲಸಂಧಿಯ ಸುಮಾರು 29 ಕಿ.ಮೀ ದೂರವನ್ನು ಈಜಿ ದಾಟಿ ದಾಖಲೆ ನಿರ್ಮಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
• ವಿಶ್ವ ದಾಖಲೆಯ ಮನ್ನಣೆ
ಈ ಸಾಧನೆಗಾಗಿ ಇಶಾಂಕ್ ಸಿಂಗ್ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಯೂನಿವರ್ಸಲ್ ರೆಕಾರ್ಡ್ಸ್ ಫೋರಮ್‌ನಿಂದ ಅತ್ಯಂತ ಕಿರಿಯ ಮತ್ತು ವೇಗದ ಪಾಕ್ ಸ್ಟ್ರೈಟ್ ಈಜುಗಾರ ಎಂಬ ಪ್ರಮಾಣಪತ್ರ ದೊರೆತಿದೆ.
• ಕಠಿಣ ತರಬೇತಿ ಮತ್ತು ಶಿಸ್ತು
ಈ ಗುರಿ ಸಾಧಿಸಲು ಅವರು ಪ್ರತಿದಿನ ಧುರ್ವಾ ಅಣೆಕಟ್ಟಿನಲ್ಲಿ 4 ರಿಂದ 5 ಗಂಟೆಗಳ ಕಾಲ ಕಠಿಣ ಅಭ್ಯಾಸ ನಡೆಸಿದ್ದು, ತರಬೇತುದಾರರ ಮಾರ್ಗದರ್ಶನ ಪಡೆದಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
• ಶಾಲಾ ಸಮಿತಿಯ ಮೆಚ್ಚುಗೆ
ಇಶಾಂಕ್ ಅವರ ಈ ಅದ್ಭುತ ಸಾಧನೆಯು ಶಾಲೆಗೆ, ರಾಂಚಿ ನಗರಕ್ಕೆ ಮತ್ತು ಇಡೀ ದೇಶಕ್ಕೆ ಹೆಮ್ಮೆ ತಂದಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಅವರ ಶಾಲೆಯ ಪ್ರಾಂಶುಪಾಲರು ಶ್ಲಾಘಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಅಂಕಿಅಂಶಗಳು
7
ಈಜುಗಾರನ ವಯಸ್ಸು
29 ಕಿ ಮೀ
ಈಜಿದ ಒಟ್ಟು ದೂರ
9 ಗಂಟೆ 50 ನಿಮಿಷ
ಈಜಲು ತೆಗೆದುಕೊಂಡ ಸಮಯ
2026ರ ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ 30
ಸಾಧನೆ ಪೂರ್ಣಗೊಳಿಸಿದ ದಿನಾಂಕ
ಎಐ ಬಳಸಿ ಸಂಸ್ಕರಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಪಿವಿ ಡಿಜಿಟಲ್ ತಂಡ ಪರಿಶೀಲಿಸಿದೆ
Sri LankaWorld RecordSwimmingGuinness World RecordGUINNESS WORLD RECORDS

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

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