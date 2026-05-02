ಶ್ರೀಲಂಕಾದಿಂದ ಭಾರತಕ್ಕೆ: ಪಾಕ್ ಜಲಸಂಧಿ ಮೂಲಕ ಈಜಿ ವಿಶ್ವದಾಖಲೆ ಬರೆದ 7ರ ಪೋರ

𝐈𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐡 𝐂𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐏𝐚𝐥𝐤 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐭 𝐒𝐰𝐢𝐦



Seven-year-old swimmer Ishank Singh🇮🇳creates history by successfully crossing the 29-km Palk Strait.



He completes the open-water swim from Talaimannar in Sri Lanka to Dhanushkodi in… pic.twitter.com/AfuWqawmII