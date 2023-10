Asian Games | Kabaddi: ಭಾರತದ ಪುರುಷರ ತಂಡಕ್ಕೆ ಚಿನ್ನದ ಗರಿ

𝐖𝐇𝐀𝐓 𝐀 𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇!!



A dramatic match between India and the defending champions, Iran, ends on our favour.



Our warriors gave a major fightback to end their campaign with the coveted GOLD🥇🌟 making it a double in Kabaddi🤩



It was a spectacular display of strength and… pic.twitter.com/ooLVZRBvb1