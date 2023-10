INTO THE FINALS! 🤩



Our Indian Men's Kabaddi Team with power-packed raids and solid defense, are heading into the FINAL showdown at the #AsianGames2022🔥



Go for GOLD, champs🤩🌟 🇮🇳 is rooting for you all!!#Cheer4India#JeetegaBharat#BharatAtAG22#Hallabol pic.twitter.com/6kGKc41Dy7